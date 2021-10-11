Which Chase Ink Card Is Right For You?

If you are a small business owner looking for a new credit card, you may be considering one of Chase’s three Ink credit cards: the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card or the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card.

Chase Ink cards are popular among small business owners for good reasons. They offer exceptional benefits, generous rewards in bonus categories and hefty welcome bonuses. They also earn Ultimate Rewards, a transferable points program which offers the possibility of outsized rewards value. But each Ink card offers a unique suite of rewards and benefits, which means that the best Ink credit card for you depends on how you plan to use it.

All of the Ink Business Cards Shine For:

Ultimate Rewards

While the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card and Ink Business Cash® Credit Card cards advertise their rewards as cash back, in reality all three Ink credit cards earn points in Chase’s Ultimate Rewards program. Ultimately, this means that the rewards that you earn from any of the Ink credit cards are more flexible than simple cash back, as the Ultimate Rewards program allows you to combine your points across cards. However, to take full advantage of the Ultimate Rewards program you’ll have to carry either the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve®.

In practice, what advantage does this give? The ability to transfer points between cards means that you can make purchases with your most rewarding credit cards and redeem them for the most valuable rewards Chase offers. As an example, if you hold both an Ink Business Cash® Credit Card card and an Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card credit card, you can use the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card to earn , but redeem those points for high-value travel redemptions through the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card credit card.

Primary Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver on Business Rentals

If you travel and rent cars for business, the primary collision damage waiver benefit offered on all of Chase’s Ink cards alone could justify carrying an Ink card. While many travel cards offer some form of collision damage waiver benefit, the Chase Ink cards carry this benefit as primary insurance for business travel.

Primary insurance means that your Ink card’s benefit will pay for damages to your rental car before your auto insurance policy when you decline the rental agency’s collision damage waiver and charge the full amount of your rental to your card. If you rent cars for your small business, one of the Chase Ink business cards should be in your wallet.

Purchase Protection and Extended Warranty Protection

When you buy things for your business on your Chase Ink card, your purchases are covered by both Purchase Protection and Extended Warranty Protection. If you would otherwise buy an extended service plan on purchases like computers or office equipment, the extended warranty protection offered by the Ink cards could translate to direct savings for your business. Extended warranty benefits are sometimes offered on no-annual-fee credit cards, but are usually associated with premium and ultra-premium credit cards,

New items you purchase with your Ink card are covered for 120 days against damage or theft up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account. After your manufacturer’s warranty expires, the Ink card’s Extended Warranty Protection can extend the time period of the U.S. manufacturer’s warranty by an additional year, on eligible warranties of three years or less. Additional details on coverages will be available in the Guide to Benefits, which you will receive after opening the card.

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Is Best For:

Everyday Cash Back Rewards

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card card offers a simple award structure: . If you are looking for simplicity or spend a lot for your business in categories where banks traditionally don’t offer bonus cash back, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card card could prove to be the most rewarding option of the three Ink cards available.

0% Introductory APR

If you are looking to finance some business purchases at an introductory 0% rate, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card and Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card both carry a 0% introductory offer. The cards both offer a .

If considering financing business purchases using a 0% introductory offer, make sure that you understand how 0% APR credit card offers work and what happens when the 0% APR offer ends.

No Annual Fee

Both the Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card and Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card come with no annual fee, while the Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card card carries an annual fee of $95. If choosing the Chase $95 card, you will want to ensure that the additional value you get from the card is in excess of its annual fee.

The Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Is Best For:

5% Bonus Categories—Office Supplies, Internet, Cable, and Phone Services

The Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card credit card has a category-heavy earnings structure: . If your business spends heavily in any of these categories, the Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card card becomes a very attractive addition to your wallet, as the rewards in these categories can quickly add up. If you spend $25,000 per year at office supply stores, this 5% reward means an additional $1,250 of cash back in your pocket.

In addition to office supplies, technology and printing services, most office supply stores offer a wide range of gift cards to restaurants and other merchants, which could enable you to effectively expand this 5% bonus category to other business spending.

2% Bonus Categories—Gas Stations and Restaurants

In addition to the 5% cash back on purchases at certain business categories, the Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card offers 2% cash back on the first $25,000 of combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each anniversary year. While you can find credit cards that offer better rewards on dining and on gas purchases, having 2% cash back in these categories on a business credit card that also earns 5% back on select business category purchases is not a bad deal.

The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Card Is Best For:

Earning More Points for Travel

The Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card card offers: . The specific categories that count as travel at Chase are extensive and include airlines, hotels, motels, timeshares, car rental agencies, cruise lines, travel agencies, discount travel sites, campgrounds, passenger trains, buses, taxis, limousines, ferries, toll bridges, toll highways and parking lots/garages.

If your small business has you traveling frequently, the additional rewards earned from the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card on your travel, transportation and accommodation away from home will quickly pay for the card’s modest annual fee.

Travel Insurance Coverage

In addition to the auto rental collision damage waiver insurance, travel and emergency assistance services, and roadside dispatch services offered by the other Ink cards, the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card card provides additional protections for your business travel with trip cancellation and trip interruption insurance. If your trip is canceled or cut short by sickness, severe weather and other covered situations, you can be reimbursed up to $5,000 per person and $10,000 per trip for your pre-paid, non-refundable travel expenses, including passenger fares, tours, and hotels. Trip cancellation and interruption insurance generally requires you to charge your travel arrangements to your credit card.

Point Transfers to Airlines

If you hold the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card card, you are in luck; your Ultimate Rewards points can be transferred to Chase’s airline and hotel travel partners. Transfers to airline and hotel partners are generally thought to be among the best uses of Ultimate Rewards points.

By transferring points to airline and hotel partners, you can use your transferred points to book sweet-spot awards that offer outsized value. This is one of the best ways to use points for international premium cabin travel and luxury hotels, but you can also find excellent value closer to home on domestic airfares and budget hotels.

If you hold more than one Ink card, or one of the other Chase cards that earns Ultimate Rewards, holding the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card card will enable you to transfer points from any of your Chase Ultimate Rewards-earning credit cards to travel partners.

Increased Redemption Values

The Chase Ink Business Preferred card offers increased point values when redeeming points for travel. When you use your points to book travel through Ultimate Rewards, your Ultimate Rewards points are worth 25% more. For example, 100,000 points are worth $1,250 towards travel.

Like the travel partner transfer benefit, holding this card can increase the value of all of your Ultimate Rewards-earning credit cards. If you transfer Ultimate Rewards points from another credit card to your Chase Ink Business Preferred card, those transferred points also become worth 25% more toward travel.

Bottom Line

All of Chase’s Ink credit cards are great products for a small business owner looking for additional purchasing power. Ultimately, your spending patterns and whether you travel for business will determine which (or which combination) of the Chase Ink cards is best for you.

If you are looking for simple cash back rewards or for a 0% introductory rate, choose the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card. If you spend heavily on office supplies, at gas stations or on dining, the Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card will be your shortest path toward amassing a mountain of cash back. If most of your business spending is on travel, the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card card is likely your best bet.

