Which Is the Better iShares Short-Term Bond ETF, IGSB or ISTB?

Key Points

IGSB charges a slightly lower expense ratio and offers a modestly higher yield than ISTB.

IGSB has delivered stronger 1-year and 5-year total returns but exhibits marginally higher drawdown risk.

ISTB holds a broader mix of investment-grade and high-yield bonds, while IGSB focuses exclusively on investment-grade corporates.

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The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) and iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) both target short-term U.S. dollar bonds, but IGSB charges a lower fee, yields slightly more, and has outperformed ISTB over the past one and five years.

Both IGSB and ISTB serve as core fixed income options for investors seeking lower-duration exposure, but their approaches differ. IGSB focuses narrowly on investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds, while ISTB casts a wider net across investment-grade and high-yield bonds, including more diversified sectors. This comparison unpacks the key similarities and differences for cost, returns, risk, and portfolio makeup.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric ISTB IGSB Issuer IShares IShares Expense ratio 0.06% 0.04% 1-yr return (as of 2026-04-15) 5.1% 5.8% Dividend yield 4.2% 4.5% Beta 0.4 0.4 AUM $4.7 billion $21.9 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

IGSB looks more affordable than ISTB, with a slightly lower expense ratio and a modestly higher yield, potentially appealing to those focused on cost and income differences.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric ISTB IGSB Max drawdown (5 y) -9.37% -9.49% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,101 $1,132

What's inside

IGSB is a nearly two-decade-old fund holding 4,582 investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds, making it a focused bet on high-quality corporate debt. Its largest positions include JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs Group, each representing a small fraction of the portfolio. There are no notable quirks or overlays, and the fund does not report an equity sector breakdown given its pure bond focus.

ISTB, by contrast, is more diversified with 7,037 holdings spanning both investment-grade and high-yield bonds from sectors like utilities and real estate. It also adds in U.S. Treasuries, which represent 52.4% of its holdings. Other top allocations include the Federal National Mortgage Association at 1.6%, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation at 1.1%, and JP Morgan Chase at 0.6%.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) and iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) both concentrate on short-term bonds, which helps to minimize interest rate risk. They offer safety and liquidity, making them ideal for parking cash, reducing portfolio volatility, or navigating uncertain interest rate environments.

These ETFs offer superior income generation to money market funds, with less volatility than long-term bonds. Choosing between these two comes down to a few key differences.

IGSB is entirely focused on investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds. This helped it achieve a larger dividend yield and one-year return compared to ISTB. However, it harbors greater risk because it does not include U.S. Treasuries. IGSB is for investors who prioritize higher income.

ISTB threads the needle between income generation and risk by mixing corporate bonds with Treasuries. This combination helped it achieve a lower max drawdown over the last five years. ISTB is for conservative investors seeking a balance between income and risk to achieve a solid return.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.