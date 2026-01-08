Which Asset Classes Had the Best 2025?

Key Points

Stocks did well in 2025, especially overseas in both developed and emerging markets.

Several metals -- including gold and silver -- had banner years on safe-haven demand.

However, other assets like Bitcoin and crude oil fared poorly last year.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF ›

Investors wondering which asset classes will outperform in 2026 might look back to 2025 for some guidance, since the trends that drove asset prices last year didn't end or reverse course on New Year's Eve.

Last year was definitely good for stocks, including U.S. equities. As measured by the S&P 500 index, which represents about 80% of the market capitalization of all U.S. public companies, the market climbed 16.4% last year. And that came after consecutive gains of more than 23% in 2023 and again in 2024. That's an impressive run, considering the long-term average annual gain for that index is less than 11%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

But U.S. stocks were not the best-performing asset class in 2025. International stocks from developed countries, as measured by the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEMKT: VEA), more than doubled the S&P 500 performance.

That ETF (exchange-traded fund), which tracks the performance of stocks in developed countries (excluding the U.S.), was up 35.2% in 2025. The fund is heavily concentrated in European, Japanese, and Canadian stocks.

Emerging-market stocks also had a banner year. As measured by the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT: VWO), they rose 25.6% last year. The fund doesn't invest in all emerging markets (EMs). It's heavily weighted in companies from large middle-income EMs like China, Taiwan, Brazil, and India.

Metals had a banner year

Certain commodities also had huge years in 2025. I've been writing about three metals in particular -- gold, silver, and copper -- all of which outperformed most other assets last year and look poised to continue their runs in 2026.

Gold, a haven asset that investors flock to when they start to worry about either inflation or a recession, climbed almost 64% in 2025. That was due primarily to two factors: ongoing concerns about inflation and ongoing gold purchases by global central banks that began soon after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022.

Copper, too, was hot in 2025. The metal climbed about 40% during the year, mostly due to demand in data centers, electric vehicles, and renewable energy technologies.

And silver outdid both of those two metals. Its price more than doubled, soaring 140% during the year. Two factors pushed it higher in 2025: It's a precious-metal hedge like gold, making it a haven asset; and it's an excellent conductor, like copper, so demand has increased rapidly.

Copper and silver prices have continued their rally into 2026, and the construction boom in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, which is ongoing, suggests there is plenty of upside for those metals. You can basically consider the two metals AI plays.

Some asset classes did poorly in 2025

So-called digital gold, or Bitcoin, unfortunately did not have a good 2025. The volatile cryptocurrency fell 7.6% last year. It climbed from early April through early October, only to crash after President Donald Trump threatened 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, a development that caused many investors to dump risky assets like crypto.

And black gold, or crude oil, also tumbled during the year. It fell about 8.5% in 2025 to nearly $61 for a barrel of Brent crude, which comes from the North Sea. That's half the price that it commanded in mid-2022.

Worse -- for energy companies and their shareholders -- the decline in oil prices looks likely to continue in 2026, since there is a growing oil glut on global markets. And if the Trump administration is able to make good on promises to start tapping Venezuela's vast proven oil reserves (the largest of any country), that glut will only worsen, sending prices lower still.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $489,300!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,159,283!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 974% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 8, 2026.

Matthew Benjamin has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.