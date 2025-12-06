Which Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Are Billionaires Buying the Most?

Key Points

Several billionaires loaded up on Broadcom, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft stocks in Q3.

However, Alphabet and Nvidia were the most popular AI stocks with billionaire investors during the quarter.

Both stocks should have tremendous growth prospects over the next several years.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

The phrase "follow the money" gained widespread attention thanks to the 1976 movie, All the President's Men. While the quote and the movie were about the Watergate scandal, following the money has become a popular approach for many investors who track the stocks bought by billionaires.

As you might expect, quite a few billionaires have invested heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. But which AI stocks are they buying the most?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Honorable mentions

To answer that question, I examined the 13F filings for the third quarter of 2025 of companies, family offices, and hedge funds run by 10 prominent billionaire investors:

Each of these billionaires, except for Ackman and Icahn, bought at least one AI stock in Q3. Three AI stocks didn't rank at the top of the list, but deserve honorable mentions: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Jones' Tudor Investment hedge fund initiated new positions in Broadcom and Meta in Q3. Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office also initiated a new position in Meta during the quarter.

Coleman's Tiger Global Management increased its position in Broadcom in Q3. Englander's Millennium Management and Griffin's Citadel Advisors each bought additional shares of Broadcom, Meta, and Microsoft. Soros Fund Management more than tripled its position in Microsoft in Q3.

The top two

However, two other AI stocks stood out as most popular with billionaire investors. Half of the billionaires on the list bought either Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) or Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in Q3.

Buffett surprised some observers by initiating a significant new position in Alphabet for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) during the quarter. This purchase was a long time in the making. The legendary investor revealed in an interview with CNBC in 2017 that he regretted not buying shares of Google's parent company earlier.

Druckenmiller also opened a new position in Alphabet in Q3. Meanwhile, Englander, Griffin, and Soros added to their hedge fund's stakes in the tech giant. Griffin's Citadel even bought more of both of Alphabet's share classes.

Jones appeared especially bullish about Nvidia in Q3, increasing his fund's stake in the GPU maker by more than 7x. Englander's Millennium Management boosted its position in Nvidia by 126%. Griffin bought 1.73 million additional shares of Nvidia in the quarter, enough to increase Citadel's holding by 21%. Soros and Tepper were more cautious, increasing their funds' positions in the stock by single-digit percentages.

Should you buy Alphabet and Nvidia stocks, too?

No investor should blindly copy the trades that famous, wealthy investors make. Your investment goals and risk tolerance could differ significantly from theirs. That said, I think that both Alphabet and Nvidia are good picks for many investors.

Alphabet offers an opportunity to potentially profit from several of the most important technology trends of the next decade. AI ranks at the top of the list. The company's Google Cloud should continue to benefit from the generative AI tailwind. Its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) could pose an increasing challenge to Nvidia's GPUs. Google Workspace productivity apps are natural candidates for incorporating agentic AI functionality.

Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car technology unit, is already the leader in the robotaxi market. Google Quantum AI is a formidable contender in quantum computing. Alphabet's Android XR operating system could give the company an edge in developing smart glasses.

Nvidia isn't resting on its laurels, though. The company continues to advance its AI chip technology at a rapid pace. It's also a key player in the autonomous vehicle market and is a picks-and-shovels provider to quantum computing developers.

Following the money isn't always a smart investing strategy. But with Alphabet and Nvidia, I think it could be.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,001%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.