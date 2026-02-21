Whetstone Dumps 79,000 monday.com Shares Worth $15.3 Million

Key Points

Sold 79,172 shares of monday.com Ltd.; estimated trade size $15.33 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value decreased by $15.33 million, reflecting both share sale and stock price movement.

Transaction represented a 4.8% change in Whetstone’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, $0 value.

The position previously accounted for 4.2% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter.

On February 13, 2026, Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold out its entire position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY).

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 13, 2026, Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC reported selling all 79,172 shares of monday.com Ltd. during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was approximately $15.33 million, calculated using the average price for the period. The quarter-end position value decreased by $15.33 million, reflecting both the share disposition and price movement.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: DAVE: $60.21 million (18.8% of AUM) NYSE: NET: $57.77 million (18.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $41.29 million (12.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: AMZN: $21.49 million (6.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: OPRX: $18.49 million (5.8% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, shares of monday.com Ltd. were priced at $73.63, down 76.8% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 Index by 89.7 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 12, 2026) $73.63 Market capitalization $3.80 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.23 billion Net income (TTM) $118.74 million

Company snapshot

Offers a cloud-based Work OS platform with modular applications for work management, project tracking, CRM, and software development.

Serves organizations of all sizes globally, including enterprises, educational institutions, government bodies, and business units.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a global customer base and a focus on scalable SaaS solutions.

monday.com Ltd. is a technology company specializing in cloud-based work management solutions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows and enhance collaboration. With a scalable SaaS platform and a global customer base, the company leverages modular product offerings to address diverse operational needs.

What this transaction means for investors

monday.com was the largest of the 12 positions that Whetstone Capital closed out in the fourth quarter of 2025.

As with most filings, the fund did not explain its decision. However, the sale follows a trend against SaaS stocks that have an unclear position in the marketplace (if they have a position at all) as artificial intelligence (AI) replaces their functions at a substantially lower cost.

Additionally, monday.com was over 4% of Whetstone’s fund in Q3, meaning it sustained a substantial hit as the stock’s price cratered over the last year.

Investors should not take this sale as a sign that Whetstone has abandoned technology stocks. A large number of the 54 stocks in the fund are tied to the tech industry. Also, it opened a position in the fintech stock Block in Q4.

Nonetheless, AI is undoubtedly going to change the tech industry and many other businesses. Until the nature of the changes becomes more apparent, it is likely that Whetstone’s decision to sell was a prudent one.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Block, Cloudflare, and Monday.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

