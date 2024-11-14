Where Zscaler Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) were provided by 27 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 13 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 12 7 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $214.15, a high estimate of $270.00, and a low estimate of $165.00. This current average has decreased by 6.92% from the previous average price target of $230.08.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Zscaler among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $235.00 $220.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Andrew DeGasperi Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $180.00 - Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Buy $230.00 $240.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Maintains Positive $210.00 $210.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $195.00 $265.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $190.00 $190.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $220.00 $230.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $220.00 $260.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $197.00 $208.00 Adam Borg Stifel Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Gray Powell BTIG Lowers Buy $205.00 $220.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $215.00 $255.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $230.00 $260.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Buy $250.00 $270.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $200.00 $230.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $230.00 $230.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $180.00 $182.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $195.00 $210.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $170.00 $200.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $165.00 $180.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Outperform $225.00 $260.00 Alex Henderson Needham Lowers Strong Buy $235.00 $290.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $230.00 $210.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $215.00 $202.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $200.00 $200.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zscaler. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Zscaler compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Zscaler's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Zscaler's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Zscaler: A Closer Look

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Zscaler: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Zscaler showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 30.3% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Zscaler's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zscaler's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zscaler's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.33%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Zscaler's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.97.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

