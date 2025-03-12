Where ZIM Integrated Shipping Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $16.38, along with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $9.50. A 9.6% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $18.12.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive ZIM Integrated Shipping. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Omar Nokta Jefferies Maintains Hold $18.00 $18.00 Alexia Dogani JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $9.50 $10.00 Alexia Dogani Barclays Lowers Underweight $16.00 $16.50 Omar Nokta Jefferies Lowers Hold $22.00 $28.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

ZIM Integrated Shipping: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: ZIM Integrated Shipping displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 117.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ZIM Integrated Shipping's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 40.67% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 33.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ZIM Integrated Shipping's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 10.85%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.49, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

