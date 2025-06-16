Where You Can Buy a Home for Under $200K in 2025

Buying a home in the U.S. used to be a rite of passage to the American Dream, and something that most middle-class families could afford. Now, hopeful homebuyers are faced with major challenges, including sky-high mortgage interest rates and low inventory, which drives up home prices. In the first quarter of 2025, the median sales price of homes sold in in the U.S. was $416,900. In June 1970, the median sales price was $23,800, which would be about $197,000 in 2025.
You can still get a house in the U.S. for $197,000 (or what would have been $23,800 in 1970). You just have to know where to look. GOBankingRates found the cities where you can buy a home for under $200,000 — and even below $150,000 — in 2025.
15. Erie, Pennsylvania
- 2025 median home price: $195,854
- 2025 average monthly rent: $1,100
- Livability score: 82/100
14. Akron, Ohio
- 2025 median home price: $195,246
- 2025 average monthly rent: $1,075
- Livability score: 81/100
13. Toledo, Ohio
- 2025 median home price: $194,734
- 2025 average monthly rent: $999
- Livability score: 66/100
12. Binghamton, New York
- 2025 median home price: $194,025
- 2025 average monthly rent: $1,425
- Livability score: 77/100
11. Huntington, West Virginia
- 2025 median home price: $191,467
- 2025 average monthly rent: $900
- Livability score: 81/100
10. Davenport, Iowa
- 2025 median home price: $178,367
- 2025 average monthly rent: $950
- Livability score: 77/100
9. Charleston, West Virginia
- 2025 median home price: $174,863
- 2025 average monthly rent: $928
- Livability score: 82/100
8. Terre Haute, Indiana
- 2025 median home price: $169,259
- 2025 average monthly rent: $875
- Livability score: 74/100
7. Macon, Georgia
- 2025 median home price: $163,700
- 2025 average monthly rent: $1,100
- Livability score: 75/100
6. Springfield, Illinois
- 2025 median home price: $163,529
- 2025 average monthly rent: $1,100
- Livability score: 81/100
4. Youngstown, Ohio
- 2025 median home price: $163,292
- 2025 average monthly rent: $950
- Livability score: 81/100
3. Saginaw, Michigan
- 2025 median home price: $162,267
- 2025 average monthly rent: $900
- Livability score: 62/100
2. Peoria, Illinois
- 2025 median home price: $141,521
- 2025 average monthly rent: $1,072
- Livability score: 73/100
1. Flint, Michigan
- 2025 median home price: $141,021
- 2025 average monthly rent: $895
- Livability score: 74/100
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates took Zillow’s April 2025 median list price data and found the 50 biggest (in terms of housing market size) metros that have a 2025 average median list price below $200,000. We sourced average monthly rent prices from Zillow and livability scores from AreaVibes. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 2, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Where You Can Buy a Home for Under $200K in 2025
