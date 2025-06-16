Where You Can Buy a Home for Under $200K in 2025

Buying a home in the U.S. used to be a rite of passage to the American Dream, and something that most middle-class families could afford. Now, hopeful homebuyers are faced with major challenges, including sky-high mortgage interest rates and low inventory, which drives up home prices. In the first quarter of 2025, the median sales price of homes sold in in the U.S. was $416,900. In June 1970, the median sales price was $23,800, which would be about $197,000 in 2025.

You can still get a house in the U.S. for $197,000 (or what would have been $23,800 in 1970). You just have to know where to look. GOBankingRates found the cities where you can buy a home for under $200,000 — and even below $150,000 — in 2025.

15. Erie, Pennsylvania

2025 median home price: $195,854

$195,854 2025 average monthly rent: $1,100

$1,100 Livability score: 82/100

14. Akron, Ohio

2025 median home price: $195,246

$195,246 2025 average monthly rent: $1,075

$1,075 Livability score: 81/100

13. Toledo, Ohio

2025 median home price: $194,734

$194,734 2025 average monthly rent: $999

$999 Livability score: 66/100

12. Binghamton, New York

2025 median home price: $194,025

$194,025 2025 average monthly rent: $1,425

$1,425 Livability score: 77/100

11. Huntington, West Virginia

2025 median home price: $191,467

$191,467 2025 average monthly rent: $900

$900 Livability score: 81/100

10. Davenport, Iowa

2025 median home price: $178,367

$178,367 2025 average monthly rent: $950

$950 Livability score: 77/100

9. Charleston, West Virginia

2025 median home price: $174,863

$174,863 2025 average monthly rent: $928

$928 Livability score: 82/100

8. Terre Haute, Indiana

2025 median home price: $169,259

$169,259 2025 average monthly rent: $875

$875 Livability score: 74/100

7. Macon, Georgia

2025 median home price: $163,700

$163,700 2025 average monthly rent: $1,100

$1,100 Livability score: 75/100

6. Springfield, Illinois

2025 median home price: $163,529

$163,529 2025 average monthly rent: $1,100

$1,100 Livability score: 81/100

4. Youngstown, Ohio

2025 median home price: $163,292

$163,292 2025 average monthly rent: $950

$950 Livability score: 81/100

3. Saginaw, Michigan

2025 median home price: $162,267

$162,267 2025 average monthly rent: $900

$900 Livability score: 62/100

2. Peoria, Illinois

2025 median home price: $141,521

$141,521 2025 average monthly rent: $1,072

$1,072 Livability score: 73/100

1. Flint, Michigan

2025 median home price: $141,021

$141,021 2025 average monthly rent: $895

$895 Livability score: 74/100

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates took Zillow’s April 2025 median list price data and found the 50 biggest (in terms of housing market size) metros that have a 2025 average median list price below $200,000. We sourced average monthly rent prices from Zillow and livability scores from AreaVibes. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 2, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Where You Can Buy a Home for Under $200K in 2025

