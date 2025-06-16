Personal Finance

Where You Can Buy a Home for Under $200K in 2025

Buying a home in the U.S. used to be a rite of passage to the American Dream, and something that most middle-class families could afford. Now, hopeful homebuyers are faced with major challenges, including sky-high mortgage interest rates and low inventory, which drives up home prices. In the first quarter of 2025, the median sales price of homes sold in in the U.S. was $416,900. In June 1970, the median sales price was $23,800, which would be about $197,000 in 2025. 

You can still get a house in the U.S. for $197,000 (or what would have been $23,800 in 1970). You just have to know where to look. GOBankingRates found the cities where you can buy a home for under $200,000 — and even below $150,000 — in 2025.

15. Erie, Pennsylvania

  • 2025 median home price: $195,854
  • 2025 average monthly rent: $1,100
  • Livability score: 82/100

14. Akron, Ohio 

  • 2025 median home price: $195,246
  • 2025 average monthly rent: $1,075
  • Livability score: 81/100

13. Toledo, Ohio

  • 2025 median home price: $194,734
  • 2025 average monthly rent: $999
  • Livability score: 66/100

12. Binghamton, New York

  • 2025 median home price: $194,025
  • 2025 average monthly rent: $1,425
  • Livability score: 77/100

11. Huntington, West Virginia

  • 2025 median home price: $191,467
  • 2025 average monthly rent: $900
  • Livability score: 81/100

10. Davenport, Iowa

  • 2025 median home price: $178,367
  • 2025 average monthly rent: $950
  • Livability score: 77/100

9. Charleston, West Virginia

  • 2025 median home price: $174,863
  • 2025 average monthly rent: $928
  • Livability score: 82/100

8. Terre Haute, Indiana

  • 2025 median home price: $169,259
  • 2025 average monthly rent: $875
  • Livability score: 74/100

7. Macon, Georgia

  • 2025 median home price: $163,700
  • 2025 average monthly rent: $1,100
  • Livability score: 75/100

6. Springfield, Illinois

  • 2025 median home price: $163,529
  • 2025 average monthly rent: $1,100
  • Livability score: 81/100

4. Youngstown, Ohio 

  • 2025 median home price: $163,292
  • 2025 average monthly rent: $950
  • Livability score: 81/100

3. Saginaw, Michigan

  • 2025 median home price: $162,267
  • 2025 average monthly rent: $900 
  • Livability score: 62/100

2. Peoria, Illinois

  • 2025 median home price: $141,521
  • 2025 average monthly rent: $1,072
  • Livability score: 73/100

1. Flint, Michigan

  • 2025 median home price: $141,021 
  • 2025 average monthly rent: $895
  • Livability score: 74/100

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates took Zillow’s April 2025 median list price data and found the 50 biggest (in terms of housing market size) metros that have a 2025 average median list price below $200,000. We sourced average monthly rent prices from Zillow and livability scores from AreaVibes. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 2, 2025.

