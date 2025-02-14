Where YETI Holdings Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $40.0, along with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average has decreased by 5.15% from the previous average price target of $42.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of YETI Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $40.00 $45.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $48.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $42.00 $44.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $43.00 $44.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Lowers Underweight $35.00 $36.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Lowers Underweight $35.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to YETI Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of YETI Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of YETI Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of YETI Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into YETI Holdings's Background

YETI Holdings Inc is a designer, marketer, and distributor of premium products for the outdoor and recreation market sold under the YETI brand. The company offers products including coolers and equipment, drinkware, and other accessories. Its trademark products include YETI Tundra, Hopper, YETI TANK, Rambler, Colster, Rambler among others. The company distributes products through wholesale channels and through direct-to-consumer, or DTC, channels.

YETI Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: YETI Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: YETI Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): YETI Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.63%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): YETI Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.49%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

