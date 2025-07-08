Where Wintrust Financial Stands With Analysts

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $143.0, a high estimate of $162.00, and a low estimate of $132.00. A 1.21% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $144.75.

The standing of Wintrust Financial among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $162.00 $145.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $155.00 $143.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $145.00 - Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $137.00 $150.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Lowers Buy $135.00 $140.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $135.00 $152.00 Nathan Race Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $141.00 $145.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $132.00 $145.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $145.00 $138.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Wintrust Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Wintrust Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Wintrust Financial Corp is a financial holding company that provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers generally located in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, and western Michigan. The company provides specialty finance services, including financing for the payment of property and casualty insurance premiums and life insurance premiums, and wealth management services to customers in its market area. The company's operations consist of three primary segments: community banking, specialty finance, and wealth management. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the community banking segment.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Wintrust Financial's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Wintrust Financial's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.31%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wintrust Financial's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.28%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Wintrust Financial's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.68. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

