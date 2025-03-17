Where Will XRP (Ripple) Be in 3 Years?

The cryptocurrency market is notoriously volatile. However, long-term investing can help smooth out these short-term fluctuations and give time for an asset's fundamental value to shine through. This theory could hold for XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) as it benefits from several growth catalysts over the next three years and beyond.

Let's dig deeper.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Cryptocurrencies aren't all created equal

In the short term, cryptocurrencies tend to boom and bust together as the rising tide of positive sentiment lifts all boats. But over time, some assets hold up better than others, leading to sustained price appreciation. With a market cap of $141 billion, XRP has an established track record of accumulating value since its launch in 2012. And this may have something to do with the asset's focus on real-world utility.

XRP's developer, RippleLabs, was quick to realize crypto's ability to disrupt the $2.4 trillion international payments market, currently served by arguably archaic systems like the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT), which underpins wire transfers from one bank account to another. These systems can be slow and inefficient, with an international wire costing up to $75 depending on the bank and taking one to five days to settle.

XRP can serve as a bridge currency. For example, U.S. dollars can be used to buy XRP tokens, and those XRP can be used to buy Korean Won or any other currency, bypassing traditional intermediaries.

To be fair, Ripple isn't the only cryptocurrency that can perform this role, but it stands out because of its speed and low costs. Transactions settle in three to five seconds and cost just 0.00001 XRP, which is a fraction of a cent. And while newer blockchain networks like Solana and Avalanche theoretically boast more speed and capacity, XRP's longevity may give it more trust and brand recognition in this competitive industry.

Furthermore, XRP has partnered with local banks in many countries, simplifying the transfer process. That's a unique quality in the crypto world.

What could the next three years have in store?

Over the next three years, expect cryptocurrency to become increasingly integrated into the mainstream. Under the leadership of its new acting director, Mark Uyeda, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is prioritizing regulatory clarity over enforcement, which is a positive trend.

This year, the SEC has already dropped a series of lawsuits against cryptocurrency organizations like Coinbase, Consensys, and Kraken. While Ripple is still involved in litigation related to whether or not it should be classified as a security, some industry observers believe a resolution could arrive this year, which could clear up regulatory uncertainty and make institutional investors more comfortable transacting with XRP.

Institutional investors such as mutual funds, pension funds, and even insurance companies could be the key to sustainable growth. Unlike retail investors, these organizations are very large and liquid, making them more likely to hold for the long term and less likely to panic-sell because of short-term price fluctuations. The emergence of XRP-based financial products like exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could also boost the asset's adoption by making it easier for investors to access XRP without needing to deal with digital wallets and other crypto-related complexities.

While XRP-based ETFs are not yet available in the U.S., several companies have filed to create them, including Grayscale (which operates popular Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs). In February, Brazil became the first country to approve a spot XRP ETF created by the asset management company Hashdex.

Is XRP a buy?

Cryptocurrency performance is notoriously difficult to predict because the market is highly volatile and doesn't rely on traditional financial metrics like earnings or revenue growth. That said, over the next three years, XRP looks capable of outperforming its peers because of its potential for real-world utility and institutional adoption once legal uncertainties clear up.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $315,521 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $40,476 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $495,070!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 17, 2025

Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Avalanche, Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.