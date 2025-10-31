Where Will XRP Be in 3 Years?

Key Points

Toward the end of 2028, the XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) Ledger (XRPL) might be a very different chain than it is today, and there are big implications for those who hold the coin or who are considering buying it.

Let's map out where it will be in three years to shed some light on why that's the case.

The growth story is continuing to pick up speed

During the next three years, XRP is going to get bigger. Its network will add more features that financial institutions actually use, building up more on-chain capital in the form of stablecoins and other assets, and staking out a clearer role in moving and holding in custody tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). The foundation of this process is something boring that the chain already excels at: regulatory compliance.

The XRPL currently offers features to asset issuers so that they can authorize who holds their tokens, freeze misused money, and design stablecoins with explicit enforcement flags rather than stitching controls together with disparate smart contracts. These design choices make transaction settlement rules predictable and lower-risk for regulated players, specifically big banks, which lowers friction for onboarding them. And with the regulatory piece of the puzzle addressed, XRP is thus better positioned than other options.

Furthermore, stablecoins on the chain are going to continue to scale up, including Ripple's own tokenized cash equivalent, RLUSD (CRYPTO: RLUSD). More stablecoins means a larger liquid capital base for institutional investors to access and transact in the sizes they prefer. For now, RLUSD's market cap is about $908 million, but that will change as Ripple issues more of it in response to demand.

Importantly, the increasing size of the stablecoin base on the blockchain will also enable tokenized real-world asset custody and flows at larger scales, too. RWA flows begin and end in fiat currency or fiat-like instruments. Ripple has been explicit about making RWAs native to the network, embedding compliance and settlement at the asset level rather than relying on interim special purpose vehicles. That aligns with what XRPL already offers and also with what regulated asset managers want.

And, while there is only $362 million in tokenized RWAs on the XRPL right now, the fact that asset managers can handle their compliance needs natively will heavily incentivize them to park their assets on the chain. Expect a lot of growth stemming from RWA management.

Rivals are looming closer

Despite XRP's bright future owing to the factors described above, its next three years will also force it to confront some unprecedented challenges, most of which relate to its competitors.

New blockchains targeting financial institutions are popping up left and right. Stripe's freshly announced Tempo chain is purpose-built for stablecoins and global payments, with the ability to pay fees in existing stablecoins. That is a direct strike at the very use cases XRPL has long prioritized. The fact that Tempo is being built by a leading fintech underscores how seriously this competition should be taken.

Alphabet is also entering the fray with its Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), a financial-grade, institution-facing chain aimed at capital markets and tokenized finance pilots. If GCUL becomes a default option for enterprises already embedded in Google Cloud, it will pressure every existing chain competing for those customers.

And that's before even acknowledging today's incumbents, which are quite powerful. Ethereum remains the deepest venue for tokenized assets and stablecoins, while Solana's speed and low costs continue to attract payments and fintech experiments, as well as collaborations with major financial businesses like Western Union. The takeaway is that the future will probably feature a smorgasbord of different chains specializing by client need, geography, and local regulation; multiple winners are very likely, and XRP is likely to be one of them even if its competitive environment is quickly becoming very crowded.

Therefore investors should set their expectations accordingly. It is likely that XRP's features, first-mover advantage, and tight focus will win additional institutional users, more on-ledger capital, and a growing slice of tokenized assets. It is unlikely that any single chain, including XRPL, absorbs a majority of enterprise tokenization or compliant stablecoin flows once Stripe, Alphabet, and crypto incumbents are all in the ring.

In other words, strong growth for XRP is probable, but a 10-fold gain from here would require capturing an extraordinary market share against very capable rivals who are almost certain to make that unlikely. Three years from now, the most realistic picture is an XRPL with more features, more asset issuers, and more institutional users, competing in a crowded, fast-growing RWA and payments market. That's a pretty good setup for investors, even if the coin isn't going to go to the moon.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Alphabet, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

