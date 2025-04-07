Where Will Walmart Stock Be in 5 Years?

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) investors have had an incredible run since the pandemic started roughly five years ago. The retailer's share prices have more than doubled since mid-June 2022, tripling the broader market's comparable performance. Shareholders also arguably endured relatively low risk holding a stock with a consumer staples focus, a massive global sales base, and a sturdy annual profit performance. Toss in reinvested dividends, and the total return from holding Walmart stock over the past five years was 125%.

Shares are valued at a bigger premium now, though. And there are new risks regarding an economic slowdown pinching the business. Yet Walmart still could deliver solid returns from here. Let's look at why this retail stock might beat the market again over the next several years.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Growth through the years

Walmart is no longer just a retailer that uses its scale to deliver ultra-low prices to value-seeking shoppers. Sure, that core customer remains a big part of its growth. The chain posted a 5% comparable-store sales spike last year thanks to 3% higher customer traffic and a 2% uptick in average spending. "We have momentum driven by our low prices," CEO Doug McMillon told investors in late February.

Yet Walmart is also finding growth in attractive areas like e-commerce and digital advertising. The e-commerce channel jumped 20% in the most recent quarter. Advertising was up 29%.

There's a long runway for growth ahead in Walmart's core business and these newer sales avenues. And, any progress at speeding overall revenue gains toward the high single digits from this past year's 6% rate would translate into better stock returns.

Cash returns

Walmart paid its shareholders $6.6 billion in dividends last year and spent a further $4.5 billion on stock buybacks. Investors have every reason to expect increasing direct cash returns from here that will support the share price over the next several years.

Start with the dividend, which was just hiked by 13% to $0.94 per share. Sure, that payout still amounts to a relatively modest 1% yield. But it is growing quickly. And Walmart hasn't missed an annual raise in 52 years, making it a member of the Dividend King club.

These cash returns should help buffer your portfolio from normal stock market volatility and the ups and downs of the economic growth cycle. Walmart generates ample excess cash from the business, too, which management is happy to direct toward stock buybacks. Free cash flow was a healthy $13 billion last year, in fact.

Risks and valuation

Walmart stock wasn't immune to the recent market slump, a good reminder that the retailer's business is sensitive to economic swings. A recession would pressure sales and profits as shoppers pull back on spending, especially in discretionary products like consumer electronics.

Walmart's premium stock valuation is the other key risk to watch. It's true that shares have come down from their recent highs. However, the current price-to-sales ratio of 1 is still higher than the 0.75 times sales valuation that was available for investors through most of the past five years.

Risk-averse investors might want to watch the stock for a chance to buy Walmart at a lower valuation. Such an opportunity might have arisen this week as Walmart stock fell 7% last week following the Trump administration's "Liberation Day" tariff announcement. Yet you're still likely to enjoy good returns from here. The retailer's customer traffic rates are strong, profitability is rising, and growth seems set to accelerate over the next several years.

There are more exciting stocks out there, of course. But there's a lot of value in the type of steady sales growth and rising dividend income that Walmart shares provide.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $244,570 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $35,715 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $461,558!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 5, 2025

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.