Where Will Solana Be in 5 Years?

Solana is on pace to surpass Ethereum in annual revenue in 2025.

Analysts gave a low-end prediction of $1,004 for the cryptocurrency by 2030.

The Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain has a reputation for being cheaper, faster, and more eco-friendly than Bitcoin and Ethereum, yet it still lags behind the two tokens in terms of price, trading volume, and market capitalization. However, that may not matter at all, as Solana is carving out a major lane of its own.

Solana has had a strong year of integration within different financial markets, especially in the institutional sector. At least six different exchange-traded products (ETPs) were launched in 2025, with Solana being the underlying asset. Bitwise launched the first-ever Spot Solana ETP, BSOL, on Oct. 28, and as of Dec. 16, it reached 33 consecutive days of positive inflows, surpassing $647 million. Fidelity launched its Fidelity Solana Fund (FSOL) in mid-November, followed by Charles Schwab introducing Solana futures for institutional and retail investors a month later.

Solana continues to grow in revenue and integration

Outside of the institutional sector, Solana has become more integrated within the DeFi space, as Hex Trust, a Hong Kong-based digital asset firm, launched Wrapped XRP (wXRP) on Dec. 12. Wrapped XRP is a 1:1-backed token that follows the price of XRP on the Solana blockchain, offering Solana-focused investors exposure to the low-priced cryptocurrency.

With the success Solana has achieved in 2025, it's on pace to surpass Ethereum in annual revenue, with Solana estimated to reach $1.4 billion compared to Ethereum's $522 million. Benzinga predicts that by 2030, Solana will reach a bearish target of $1,004, an average target of $1,042, and a bullish target of $1,258. While the bearish target is a high prediction in itself, the continuous adoption of Solana blockchain technology makes the token ideal for significant gains within the next five years.

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short December 2025 $95 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

