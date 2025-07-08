Where Will Snap Stock Be In 1 Year?

Key Points Snap’s stock has plunged over the past year.

Macro and competitive headwinds are throttling its growth.

But it continues to gain users as it expands its ecosystem.

10 stocks we like better than Snap ›

Snap (NYSE: SNAP), the parent company of Snapchat, lost more than 43% of its value over the past 12 months. It also trades 45% below its IPO price and nearly 89% below its all-time high. That decline can be attributed to concerns about its slowing ad sales, the impact of tariffs and trade wars on its advertisers, and tougher competition. Citing those macroeconomic challenges, Snap management didn't provide an outlook for the second quarter during its first quarter report in late April.

All of those issues cast dark clouds over the company, even though Snapchat remains one of the world's largest social media apps with 460 million daily active users (DAUs). Let's take a closer look at its business and see where its stock might be headed over the next 12 months.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

What happened to Snap over the past year?

After rising 64% in 2021 and 12% in 2022, Snap's revenue flatlined in 2023. That slowdown was caused by three challenges: Apple's iOS update, which made it tougher for Snap to collect third-party data for its ads; intense competition from ByteDance's TikTok and Meta Platforms' Instagram, and a messy macro environment.

As Snap dealt with those challenges, it struggled to gain new DAUs and grow its average revenue per user (ARPU) in North America. That pressure spooked its investors, since Snap generates much higher revenues in North America than its overseas markets.

But in 2024, Snap's revenue rose 16%. Its total DAUs increased as its stronger overseas growth offset its stagnant U.S. growth. It's stabilizing ad sales, fresh AI-powered lenses, Spotlight recommendations, and the expansion of its Snapchat+ subscriptions boosted its North American ARPU. It also rolled out new first-party ad tools to counter Apple's iOS changes and curb its dependence on third-party data. As a result, its total ARPU and revenue growth stabilized.

Metric Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 DAU growth (YOY) 10% 9% 9% 9% 9% ARPU growth (YOY) 10% 6% 6% 5% 5% Revenue growth (YOY) 21% 16% 15% 14% 14%

Snap's operating margin remains negative, but it improved year over year in the first quarter of 2025. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin also doubled year over year to 8%.

Metric Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Operating margin (28%) (21%) (13%) (2%) (14%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 4% 4% 10% 18% 8%

Those improvements can be attributed to Snap's stabilizing infrastructure costs, the growth of its higher-margin Snapchat+ subscriptions, and the increased efficiency of its AI-powered and automated ad bidding tools. It also lapped some big restructuring costs from a year earlier.

What will happen to Snap over the next year?

Snap didn't provide any guidance for the second quarter for three reasons. First, it generates a lot of its revenue from Chinese e-commerce companies like PDD's Temu and Shein. Its ad sales to those companies plunged at the start of the second quarter as the Trump administration's unpredictable tariffs and proposed changes to the "de minimis" duty-free exception for low-value imports disrupted their business strategies. Second, those trade headwinds affected other industries and the broader advertising market. Lastly, Snap said it would rein in its spending projections for the full year until the macro environment stabilized.

For now, analysts expect Snap's revenue to rise 9% in 2025 and 11% in 2026. They expect its adjusted EBITDA to grow 6% in 2025, then accelerate to 45% growth in 2026 as it expands Snapchat+, monetizes its overseas users more effectively, and automates more of its ad sales. We should take those estimates with a grain of salt, but Snapchat's stable DAU growth, its resilience among younger users, and the expansion of its ecosystem could help it meet and beat those estimates.

With an enterprise value of $15.6 billion, Snap stock looks reasonably valued -- but not cheap -- at 3 times this year's sales and 29 times its adjusted EBITDA. If Snap meets Wall Street's expectations and still trades at the same forward valuations, its stock could rise about 45% over the next 12 months. But if it trades at a more modest 20 times its forward-adjusted EBITDA, it would stay nearly flat. Snap might not take off right away, but it might be a good time to buy the stock if you expect its headwinds to dissipate.

Should you invest $1,000 in Snap right now?

Before you buy stock in Snap, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Snap wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $699,558!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $976,677!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Leo Sun has positions in Apple and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.