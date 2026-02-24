Where Will Rigetti Computing Be by 2030?

Key Points

Rigetti's bull case demands near-perfect execution and major breakthroughs in an experimental technology.

If quantum computing remains commercially distant through the end of the decade, Rigetti faces a survival challenge that bigger players don't.

10 stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing ›

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) stock has come back to Earth -- somewhat. After riding a wave of enthusiasm to $58, shares now sit around $16.

If all goes well for Rigetti

The bull case requires a lot to go right: Rigetti must make fundamental technological breakthroughs that allow it to land sustained commercial contracts that will lead to annual revenues orders of magnitude larger than the $7.5 million it brought in during the last 12 months.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Rigetti has real strengths -- its technology is advanced, it manufactures its own machines, and it has about $450 million in cash and equivalents, giving it years of runway. If it can develop commercially viable quantum computing in the next handful of years, then Rigetti will be in good shape.

If things don't go according to plan for Rigetti

But quantum computing has been a few years away for nearly 20 years -- at least according to executives and PR teams within the industry. If quantum computing is much further away -- and there is plenty of reason to believe this is possible -- Rigetti has to think about its own survival while big tech players like Alphabet, IBM, and Microsoft can wait decades for their investments to pay off.

The bottom line

By 2030, I think we'll be in a similar situation to today, with quantum computing still just a few years off. If that's the case, I wouldn't want to have bought Rigetti stock near today's prices.

Should you buy stock in Rigetti Computing right now?

Before you buy stock in Rigetti Computing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rigetti Computing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,970!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,241!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2026.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, International Business Machines, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.