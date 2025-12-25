Where Will Realty Income Stock Be in 5 Years?

Key Points

Realty Income today is a top REIT with a diversified portfolio and a high dividend yield that's attractive to income investors.

Key trends impacting the REIT's future include growth in real estate financing (particularly in Europe).

Realty Income is likely to become a much larger company by 2030, with its stock remaining a favorite for income investors.

10 stocks we like better than Realty Income ›

Five years ago, Realty Income's (NYSE: O) market capitalization was approximately $20 billion. Today, the real estate company's market cap stands at roughly $52 billion. The bad news, though, is that Realty Income's share price declined slightly over the last five years. Its market cap growth stemmed from the issuance of new shares.

Should investors expect more of the same from this top real estate investment trust (REIT) through the rest of the decade? I don't think so. However, that raises an important question: Where will Realty Income stock be in five years?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Where Realty Income stands today

To gain insight into a company's and its stock's potential direction, it's essential to first understand its current position. Realty Income ranks as the world's sixth-largest REIT. Its gross real estate value is around $61 billion.

The company owns 15,542 properties. At the end of the third quarter of 2025, its occupancy rate was a respectable 98.7%. Realty Income has 1,647 clients, with top tenants including 7-Eleven (owned by Seven and I Holdings (OTC: SVNDY)), Dollar General (NYSE: DG), Walgreens, Family Dollar, and Lifetime Fitness (NYSE: LTH).

Although Realty Income owns properties in nine countries, over 82% of its total annualized base rent is generated in the U.S. And although the REIT's tenants represent 92 industries, nearly 80% of its total rent comes from retailers.

Realty Income is also a favorite for income investors. Its dividend yield of 5.7% is attractive. Even more impressive, the company has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years and 112 consecutive quarters.

Key trends impacting Realty Income's future

We also need to understand the key trends that will impact Realty Income's future to predict where its stock may be in five years. Probably the most significant trend affecting the REIT's business is that more companies will likely seek shareholder-friendly capital funding solutions.

Taking on additional debt can be problematic if interest expenses erode earnings growth. Issuing new shares causes dilution in the value of existing shares – something shareholders don't like. Leveraging real estate assets, though, can provide an attractive way to raise capital without hurting shareholders.

Real estate financing is a popular option in the U.S., particularly in the retail sector. However, look for the approach to gain greater traction in Europe, where the total addressable market of $8.5 trillion tops the $5.5 trillion U.S. market. Additionally, the momentum for REITs in the data center and gaming markets is likely to grow over the next few years.

An aging demographic is another major trend that should work to Realty Income's advantage. Older Americans often need retirement income to supplement their Social Security benefits. High-yield dividend stocks such as Realty Income offer a great alternative.

Predictions for Realty Income in 2030

Now, for the fun part. Here are five predictions for Realty Income in 2030.

First, I predict the REIT will significantly increase its number of properties. I expect Realty Income to own at least 22,000 properties in five years, up from its current 15,542 properties.

Second, I think that much of this growth will be in Europe. I predict that in the ballpark of 25% of Realty Income's total annualized rent in 2030 will come from European tenants, compared to less than 18% in 2025.

Third, I predict that Realty Income's growth will be mainly in non-retail sectors. Within the next five years, I anticipate that approximately 30% of the company's rent will be generated from sources outside the retail space.

Fourth, I'm confident that Realty Income will keep its outstanding streak of dividend hikes going over the next five years. At the end of 2030, the REIT will have achieved 35 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Fifth, I predict that Realty Income's market cap and share price will increase by roughly 40% over the next five years. That would put the company's market cap at around $73 billion, with its share price at over $79.

Why do I think history won't repeat itself, with Realty Income's market cap growing due to the issuance of new shares, while its share price remains stagnant? For one thing, the REIT's establishment of an institutional private capital fund should minimize the need for dilution-causing stock offerings. Also, I expect Realty Income's growth opportunities in Europe will provide a solid catalyst for its stock.

Will my predictions come true? Check back in five years.

Should you buy stock in Realty Income right now?

Before you buy stock in Realty Income, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Realty Income wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $504,239!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,159,896!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 985% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 25, 2025.

Keith Speights has positions in Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.