Where Will Pfizer Be in 5 Years?

Key Points Pfizer’s revenue soared to record heights a few years ago thanks to its coronavirus products, but growth has since slowed.

The company is counting on new products, and a focus on oncology, to drive revenue in the coming years.

A few years ago, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) saw revenue soar to record heights thanks to coronavirus-related sales, from its vaccine Comirnaty and its treatment Paxlovid. On top of this, the company's blockbuster drugs in other treatment areas were going strong. But in recent times, this pharma giant has been going through something of a transition.

In later stages of the pandemic, sales of coronavirus products flagged. To add to this bad news, investors focused on upcoming patent expirations for some of Pfizer's key products. As a result, Pfizer stock has fallen nearly 30% over the past five years.

But the company hasn't been sitting around as this story unfolds; instead, it's laid the groundwork for its next chapters. Where will they take Pfizer in five years? Let's find out.

More than $100 billion in revenue

As mentioned, Pfizer's coronavirus products were central to its growth story in early pandemic days. In fact, they helped Pfizer reach a record of more than $100 billion in annual revenue back in 2022. But with demand for those products declining in recent years, Pfizer shifted gears and began a major cost realignment operation to bring expenses into sync with the revenue opportunity ahead. This plan has gone well, with the company on track to generate more than $7 billion in cost savings by 2027, a move that should boost efficiency and broaden operating margins.

Meanwhile, beyond the coronavirus program, Pfizer faces the loss of exclusivity on four drugs that have driven growth -- its blood thinner Eliquis, cancer treatments Ibrance and Xtandi, and pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13. Key patents are set to expire later this decade, opening the door to generic competition and revenue declines for the Pfizer products.

So Pfizer is facing a couple of major headwinds, but the company has been progressively preparing for these difficulties by launching new drugs and focusing on internal research and development (R&D) and growth through acquisitions. A few years ago, Pfizer announced plans to launch 19 products in 18 months -- its biggest product launch period ever.

New products add to growth

That move won't create instant growth, but in the coming years, those products should add significantly to revenue. In fact, Pfizer has predicted that the new launches may bring in $20 billion in revenue in 2030. In the recent quarter, it said new launches and acquired products generated $4.7 billion -- and the company expects this trend to continue, with newer products compensating for losses of exclusivity down the road.

Pfizer is also reinvesting money saved through the cost realignment plan into R&D to support current programs and keep the pipeline strong. The company's purchase of oncology specialist Seagen has positioned it well to achieve its goal of becoming a giant in the area of cancer treatment. Seagen brought with it four drugs that Pfizer predicts will grow to $10 billion by 2030 -- that's from $2 billion at the time of the acquisition. The purchase also gave Pfizer Seagen's pipeline and expertise, something the company hopes will help it bring at least eight oncology medicines to the market by 2030 -- and will double the number of cancer patients treated by Pfizer.

A couple of years ago Pfizer said that all of these efforts -- internal R&D, new product launches, and acquisitions -- could help it reach more than $80 billion in non-coronavirus product revenues in 2030. That's compared to full-year revenue of about $63 billion last year.

Right now, Pfizer is continuing along its recovery and transition path, and is still facing the hurdles of patent expiration over the coming few years. But the steps that it's taken are bearing fruit, and newly released drugs and ones that may launch over the next few years should offer a new wave of growth. Since patent protection on a newly commercialized drug lasts several years at minimum, we could see the next batch of blockbusters driving revenue gains -- and potentially stock performance -- for quite some time. And this whole new era of growth may be gearing up for Pfizer in five years, making now a great time to get in on this pharma stock.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

