Where Will Peloton Stock Be in 5 Years?

Peloton's cost cuts, debt reduction, and positive free cash flow signal a notable financial improvement.

Revenue is set to decline in fiscal 2026, as the subscriber base keeps shrinking even though new products and features were launched.

Peloton stock’s valuation is cheap for a reason.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock has been moving in the wrong direction. The innovative fitness company's shares have declined 97% in the past five years (as of Feb. 9). This has occurred at the same time that the S&P 500 index put up a 90% total return.

It's not easy at all to be bullish on Peloton. Where will this consumer discretionary stock be in five years?

Pedaling toward financial fitness

Management's heightened focus on financial discipline is one notable trend that has worked in Peloton's favor. In fiscal 2025, the business beat its goal of achieving $200 million in annual run-rate cost savings. Tightening measures are continuing; last month, Peloton laid off 11% of its workforce.

Free cash flow (FCF) is in positive territory after an extended streak of burning money. FCF totaled $71 million in the second quarter of 2026 (ended Dec. 31) and $67 million in the first quarter. Net debt has come down from $670 million a year ago to $319 million now.

Show me the growth

If Peloton wants its FCF to keep improving over the next five years, it will need to figure out its growth problem. However, stock investors are having a tough time believing that subscribers and revenue will be higher five years from now.

Peloton refreshed its lineup last October, introducing its Cross Training Series of updated hardware. And Peloton IQ, an artificial intelligence-enabled coaching platform, was introduced. These seemingly innovative launches didn't drive much excitement, even with it being the holiday quarter. Revenue in Q2 fiscal year 2026 fell 3% year over year and is expected to decline 3% for the full fiscal year. Sales have come down drastically since peaking in fiscal 2021.

It's challenging to post top-line gains when the user base is shrinking. The number of connected fitness subscribers and digital app members keeps dwindling, making it extremely difficult for investors to be optimistic. The market for high-priced exercise equipment and content might not be that large, as Peloton is finding out the hard way. Looking out to fiscal 2031, there is a material non-zero probability that the company will have a smaller subscriber base than it does today.

Wait for clear improvements

On the one hand, Peloton shares have gotten so crushed that the valuation is hard to ignore. The stock trades at a price-to-sales ratio of less than 0.8, indicating just how low the market's expectations are. That perspective is justified, though.

Investors that are looking to buy and hold a business for five years are better off avoiding Peloton altogether until consistent growth returns.

