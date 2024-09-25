Where Will PayPal Stock Be in 1 Year?

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) might turn out to be one of the year's best turnaround stories. It started the year on a positive note, with a new CEO and trajectory, and so far PayPal stock is up 25% year to date.

Let's see if that's likely to continue, and where PayPal might be at this time next year.

Platform: Improving

New CEO Alex Chriss has a vision to transform PayPal from what he calls a "series of products and services" into a unified, complete, omnichannel payment platform.

It already has the dominant fintech platform globally, and his mission is to maintain that position and leverage it to capture market share and generate growth. Users haven't been captivated by PayPal's interface when there are fresher options around, and PayPal has needed an overhaul of its systems and marketing to present an upgraded platform and then project it to users.

PayPal has made a slew of deals with partners over the past few weeks, including with Shopify to feature it as a checkout option on Shopify stores. It also launched a one-page accelerated checkout option called Fastlane, and it's working with Adyen and Fiserv to roll it out quickly. Management says that Fastlane checkout has 80% conversions, versus the industry average of 50%.

Last Wednesday, PayPal made headlines with the news that it's partnering with Amazon, which still doesn't feature it on its website. The deal is to add PayPal as a payment choice through Amazon's Buy With Prime service, which it offers to its third-party sellers to use on their direct-sales websites.

Revenue: Rising

Revenue has been increasing steadily over the past few years despite problems in other areas. It increased 9% year over year (currency neutral) in the second quarter, with total payment volume up 11%.

Transactions increased 8% year over year, and transactions per active account, where PayPal has been focusing its attention, increased 11%. It's working on engaging its active users, and it's showing results.

The Amazon deal is a huge win for PayPal, adding a significant partner to generate higher revenue, and investors should expect to see updates on how it's going. Expect the new partnerships, as well as others that might be upcoming, to add momentum to PayPal's business and meaningfully add to sales.

PayPal should also benefit from lower interest rates. If money begins to flood the economy, that will work in PayPal's favor. E-commerce is still a growing industry, and PayPal is carving out its niche. A year from now, PayPal's sales should continue to increase at healthy rates and could be accelerating.

Profits: Increasing

Part of PayPal's problem is that much of its growth has been coming from its Braintree business, or what it calls the "unbranded business." That's because Braintree is a white-label checkout system for e-commerce retailers. Since it's like a wholesale business, it comes with lower gross margins, and since that's where the growth has been, it's pulling the total lower as well.

So there have been two things going on here: PayPal's branded business growth looks anemic, while its higher-growth segment has posted sluggish profits. That's not a great combination for a company trying to reinvent itself.

But it demonstrated improvement in the second quarter. Chriss has committed to pricing Braintree's services at its true value, meaning raising prices. Management said that transaction margin dollars, a metric it doesn't usually report, increased 8% year over year, and Chriss noted that Braintree is "meaningfully contributing to transaction margin dollar growth for the first time in over two years."

Expect further updates about this metric and for the gross profits to trickle down to higher earnings.

Stock price: Gaining

PayPal stock has been gaining steadily over the year, and it jumped after impressive second-quarter earnings. But it got a huge boost from the news that Amazon will start featuring it on Buy With Prime.

You may have missed some of the price increase, but you should be focused on the long term anyway. PayPal stock may not be quite the dirt cheap bargain it was last year, but it also comes with less risk. The story looks a lot stronger now, and it's currently trading at a still-cheap 16 times forward 1-year earnings.

PayPal is in an excellent position right now, and it should be reporting strong results from its new initiatives in a year from now.

Should you invest $1,000 in PayPal right now?

Before you buy stock in PayPal, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and PayPal wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $712,454!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 23, 2024

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adyen, Amazon, PayPal, and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short September 2024 $62.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.