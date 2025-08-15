Where Will Oklo Be in 3 Years?

Key Points Nuclear power is experiencing a resurgence amid rising energy demand, primarily driven by AI.

Oklo is pioneering advanced nuclear fuel technologies, including its Aurora powerhouse product line.

It's awaiting regulatory approval, and plant operations may not begin until 2027 at the earliest.

Nuclear energy stocks are heating up, and for good reason. This year, U.S. President Donald Trump has put nuclear power in the spotlight, and countries around the globe have pledged to triple their nuclear capacity by 2050.

The excitement even extends beyond our planet, with Sean Duffy, Secretary of the Department of Transportation and acting National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) administrator, floating the idea of using nuclear power on the Moon.

What's fueling this nuclear renaissance? The unstoppable rise of artificial intelligence (AI). As AI systems grow more powerful, their appetite for energy soars, and nuclear is emerging as a leading contender to meet this demand.

Enter Oklo (NYSE: OKLO), an upstart innovator in the nuclear sector. Founded in 2013, Oklo develops small modular reactors (SMRs) and innovative nuclear fuel solutions. Here's what investors can expect from Oklo over the next few years.

Oklo's secret sauce in the nuclear space

Oklo's Aurora powerhouse product line is based on proven liquid-metal-cooled sodium fast reactor technology, specifically leveraging the technology of the Experimental Breeder Reactor-II (EBR-II), which operated for over 30 years at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL). The Aurora powerhouse product line is designed to produce 15 to 75 megawatts electric (MWe) and has the potential to expand to 100 MWe and higher.

As a metal-fueled fast reactor, Aurora powerhouses are designed to operate by harnessing the power of high-energy, or "fast," neutrons. This enables them to tap into the vast energy reserves remaining in existing used nuclear fuel from conventional nuclear power plants.

Oklo's reliance on mature and validated technology is a key differentiator, as it allows it to move directly into commercialization without the need for a costly and time-consuming demonstration plant. The Aurora is designed from the ground up as a full commercial deployment.

What to watch for in the next few years

Oklo was the first advanced fission company to submit a custom Combined Operating License Application (COLA) to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in 2020. The NRC initially denied the application in 2022, citing the need for more information.

The company initiated a pre-application readiness assessment with the NRC in early 2025 for its Aurora-INL Powerhouse COLA, indicating it is on track. Oklo plans to submit the first phase of this application by the end of the year.

The NRC's review process can take two to four years, especially with Oklo's unconventional fast reactor design. If everything stays on schedule, Oklo could receive the green light from the NRC by 2027 or 2028, paving the way for plant operations to begin soon after.

Oklo has also submitted its Licensed Operator Topical Report to the NRC, proposing a model where operators are licensed for the Aurora powerhouse technology rather than individual sites. This approach is a departure from traditional nuclear plant models and aims to streamline approvals and reduce timelines, enabling operators to monitor multiple powerhouses centrally.

By strategically submitting topical reports like this one, Oklo is laying the regulatory foundation for faster licensing pathways. This "regulatory efficiency is central to Oklo's plan for scalable deployment across its fleet," Jacob Dewitte, co-founder and CEO, told investors during its first-quarter earnings call.

A high-risk stock that may not generate meaningful cash flow for years

With all this said, Oklo is still in its early stages of development and doesn't have a commercially available product at the moment. The company will continue to incur costs as it obtains its license and builds out its first reactors. It expects to spend $65 million to $80 million on operations this year.

Analysts covering Oklo don't think it will generate revenue in 2027 -- between $5.2 million and $18 million in 2028. Meanwhile, they project the company will continue to rack up losses and may not be profitable until 2030 at the earliest.

Oklo's long-term vision is compelling, especially given the rising demand for clean, reliable energy. However, Oklo's path to profitability remains years out and hinges on regulatory milestones, technological execution, and market adoption, making it a high-risk stock for investors buying it today.

Courtney Carlsen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.