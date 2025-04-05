Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 10 Years?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock hasn't been performing well so far in 2025 thanks largely to factors outside the company's control. That's too bad considering the graphics card design specialist has made so many investors significantly richer in the past decade. An investment of just $100 made in Nvidia shares 10 years ago is now worth $20,000.

So, Nvidia has turned out to be a huge multibagger in the past decade. This can be attributed to the company's ability to make the most of emerging growth trends across various verticals, along with its dominant position in the graphics processing unit (GPU) market.

Looking ahead to the next decade of performance, it may not be possible for Nvidia to jump another 200x, especially considering that it now has a market cap of nearly $2.7 trillion. For some perspective, the size of the global economy is expected to hit $155 trillion in 2035, according to a third-party estimate. If it were to repeat its stellar rally over the next decade, that means that Nvidia would become bigger than the world's economy in 2035. That's not going to happen.

Still, investors should feel comfortable expecting Nvidia will deliver healthy gains over the next decade. Let's look at the reasons why.

Nvidia still has massive opportunities to grow its business

If we look at the last decade, Nvidia's growth was driven by two key markets -- computer graphics and data centers. In the fiscal year that ended in January 2015, 82% of Nvidia's revenue came from selling GPUs deployed in gaming and workstation personal computers (PCs), and in data centers for accelerated computing.

In the latest fiscal year that ended on Jan. 26, 2025, the gaming and data center segments accounted for a whopping 97% of Nvidia's top line. It is worth noting that the data center business was the biggest business for Nvidia last fiscal year, accounting for 88% of its total revenue. Nvidia's data center business grew by an impressive 142% year over year in fiscal 2025 to $115.2 billion, as customers purchased its data center GPUs in droves for artificial intelligence (AI) training and inference applications.

Looking ahead to the next decade, the AI chip market is expected to become way bigger and generate close to $850 billion in revenue in 2035, per a third-party estimate. Some may argue about whether that's indeed going to be the case. A lot of money is already being spent on building AI infrastructure, and the emergence of affordable but powerful AI models that use fewer GPUs has already brought the huge capital expenditures of big tech giants under scrutiny.

However, the demand for AI-related services could actually increase thanks to the availability of low-cost AI models. This, in turn, could drive more demand for the AI chip systems that Nvidia sells. As a result, it won't be surprising to see Nvidia's data center business becoming even bigger in the coming decade.

The gaming hardware market is also expected to grow by more than 50% over the next decade. However, the opportunity for GPU sales is much bigger over the next decade, as the deployment of these chips is set to gain momentum for automotive and accelerated computing applications.

Nvidia has already seen an acceleration in its automotive business of late. Its revenue from this segment is expected to triple this year. There's a good chance that it could become a massive growth driver for the company in the long run, considering that Nvidia sees a $300 billion addressable revenue opportunity in this segment.

On the other hand, the shift toward GPU-powered accelerated computing in data centers to tackle intensive workloads while keeping energy consumption in check is expected to open a trillion-dollar growth opportunity for Nvidia. All this explains why Future Market Insights is expecting the GPU market as a whole to generate close to $2 trillion in revenue in 2035 across all verticals.

Given Nvidia's dominant position in the GPU market, with an estimated share of 90%, the company is in a tremendous position to grow its revenue remarkably over the next decade from fiscal 2025 levels of $130.5 billion. That could eventually lead the market to reward Nvidia with outstanding gains over the next 10 years.

Investors can expect the stock to become a multibagger once again

A Wall Street investor remarked last year that Nvidia has the capability to hit a $50 trillion market cap in a decade. Others estimate that the semiconductor giant could get to a market cap of $10 trillion. Both these numbers point toward significant gains from current levels.

Now, we have seen that the size of the global GPU market is expected to jump to almost $2 trillion by 2035. Assuming Nvidia loses ground in this market but manages to cling on to even a 50% share, it could reach $1 trillion in sales after 10 years. Applying a sales multiple of even 10, which represents a discount to the semiconductor sector's sales multiple of 14, could indeed help Nvidia achieve a $10 trillion market cap in a decade.

That points toward a potential jump of 3.7x in Nvidia's market cap from current levels. This suggests that investors looking to add a growth stock to their portfolios can still consider buying it, as it seems capable of flying higher in the long run.

