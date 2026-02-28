Where Will Nvidia Be in 2030?

Key Points

Nvidia is benefiting from massive AI build-outs.

Nvidia's revenue could reach $1 trillion by 2030.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the hottest stocks in the market. It's seeing monster growth due to its presence in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, as its computing units have become the go-to option.

This growth is expected to last for several years, with many projections pointing to the AI build-out lasting through 2030. However, it could go on for longer than that if the need for more computing power arises.

Where will Nvidia be by 2030? I think the answer will surprise most investors, as the company may achieve levels never before experienced by any company.

Nvidia expects AI spending to intensify

While many investors are focused on the massive amount of money being spent on AI computing capacity right now, it's nothing compared to where Nvidia believes it's going. For 2026, many expect the big four AI hyperscalers to spend around $650 billion on data center capital expenditures. There are several other players in this space alongside businesses in China, so that the real figure may be closer to $1 trillion. However, Nvidia expects global data center capital expenditures to reach $3 trillion to $4 trillion by 2030.

This could be feasible based on AI starting to generate real revenue for the AI hyperscalers, China expanding its AI spending, and Europe also entering the AI build-out. Even if Nvidia reaches the bottom end of this projection, it will be monstrous. Nvidia expects global capital expenditures for 2025 to tally about $600 billion. Based on Nvidia's fiscal year 2026 revenue (for the 12 months ended January 2026), Nvidia receives more than a third of all AI spending that goes on in the world.

If we bring that projection forward to the bottom end of Nvidia's 2030 projection, that would indicate that Nvidia could be producing north of $1 trillion in revenue. That's an absurd figure, especially since the only companies that are close to achieving that are retailers with slim margins. Nvidia's profit margins exceed 50%, so that would also indicate Nvidia could be generating more than $500 billion in profits. Even if you apply a conservative 30 times trailing earnings valuation to Nvidia, that would value the stock at $15 trillion -- more than 3 times the level it currently trades at.

There is a lot that has to go right for Nvidia to achieve that status over the next five years, but if the AI build-out continues at its rapid pace, this projection makes sense. As a result, if you don't own Nvidia shares, now is the perfect time, as today's price is nothing compared to what it could be in five years if the projection pans out.

Keithen Drury has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.