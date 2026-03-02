Where Will Nike Be in 3 Years?

Key Points

Nike's diluted earnings per share fell 38% between Q2 2023 and Q2 2026, dragging down the stock.

Management has a lot of work to do to return to steady revenue and profit growth, but Nike’s brand is an advantage.

Only the most patient and risk-tolerant investors should consider buying Nike shares right now.

In the past three years, Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares have been on a wildly disappointing run. While the S&P 500 index climbed at a 74% clip during that time, this consumer discretionary stock's price declined an alarming 46% (as of Feb. 26).

The bears are growling right now, while the bulls are hoping for winning days in the future. Where will Nike be in three years?

Nike is desperately trying to fix its financials

Investors are hoping Nike's next three years are better than the last three. Revenue and diluted earnings per share (EPS) fell 7% and 38%, respectively, between Q2 2023 and Q2 2026 (ended Nov. 30, 2025). The company is trying to right the ship after the previous management team's missteps regarding product development and distribution. Stiffer competition has also made things challenging.

CEO Elliott Hill has implemented a major turnaround. Introducing fresh and exciting products is a priority, with an emphasis on bringing sports to the center of the strategy. What's more, leadership is rebuilding relationships with wholesale accounts, a reversal of aggressively pushing into e-commerce and direct channels years ago.

Nike's advantage is that it possesses the most powerful brand in the worldwide sportswear industry. It has stood the test of time. It has unrivaled visibility. And it gives the business a key asset to lean on. The actions Nike is taking, like reducing promotions and discounts, bolstering product innovation, and investing in marketing initiatives, should help it strengthen the connection it has with consumers three years from now.

Hopefully, the financials follow suit. "Margin expansion is a top priority for me and my leadership team," Hill said on the Q2 2026 earnings call. He believes Nike will eventually get back to a double-digit operating margin. That would be a major improvement from the 8.1% operating margin in the latest fiscal quarter.

Investors must deal with the uncertainty

Between fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2028, the consensus view among sell-side analysts is that Nike's EPS will rise at a compound annual rate of 9.2%. This is certainly encouraging, but it's worth highlighting just how much variance there is between the bullish and bearish scenarios. In other words, there is heightened uncertainty surrounding Nike's future. This isn't surprising, as it's almost impossible to correctly predict the timing of successful turnarounds.

There could be a situation three years from now where Nike's stock is significantly higher than it is today. That's probably dependent on the business being able to report higher profits sooner rather than later.

On the other hand, Nike shares could simply trade sideways for the next 36 months. And there could be periods of elevated volatility.

The bottom line is that it could take longer than three years for investors to generate meaningful profits from this stock. That means only patient investors, especially those with a higher risk tolerance, should consider Nike as a buying opportunity right now.

