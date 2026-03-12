Where Will Nebius Group Be in 5 Years?

Key Points

Nebius Group could become a much bigger go-to AI utility for clients around the world by 2031.

If AI demand slows, though, Nebius' massive spending could catch up with its stock.

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You might say that Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) has gone from one cloud to another. The company no longer has the dark cloud of stigma associated with its Yandex roots hanging over it. Instead, Nebius is generating tremendous revenue growth thanks to its pivot to a pure-play AI cloud infrastructure provider.

But where will Nebius Group be in five years? I think there are two potential scenarios for Nebius Group in 2031. One is optimistic, while the other is decidedly more pessimistic.

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The optimistic scenario

The bullish view of Nebius' future is that it becomes a go-to AI utility for clients worldwide. The company's current status looks encouraging, suggesting that this future can become a reality.

Nebius Group's revenue skyrocketed by 479% year over year in 2025 to $529.8 million. That's not too shabby for the first full year of operations. The company expects its annualized run rate revenue (ARR) to vault from $1.25 billion at the end of 2025 to between $7 billion and $9 billion by the end of 2026.

This ambitious growth seems achievable, considering that Nebius has landed multibillion-dollar deals with "Magnificent Seven" members Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). It has already secured more than two gigawatts of contracted power and plans to increase the total to over three gigawatts this year. Nebius' optimistic outlook simply requires the company to continue doing what it has been doing.

The pessimistic scenario

However, keeping the momentum going won't be easy. The pessimistic scenario for Nebius Group is that the weight of its spending catches up with its stock.

Nebius plans to invest between $16 billion and $20 billion in 2026. Even higher capital expenditures could be on the way for the company after this year to avoid being left in the dust by its primary rival, CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). These massive capex investments could pay off if the demand for AI doesn't wane. If it does, though, Nebius could be in trouble.

Sustained AI demand isn't the company's only challenge. Nebius must also successfully secure enough GPUs, add power capacity, and hope that its growing debt load doesn't lead to a cash squeeze. It's not hard to envision the company drowning in debt, with its share price sinking five years from now, if a few variables go the wrong way.

The most likely path for Nebius Group

I lean more toward the optimistic scenario for Nebius than toward the pessimistic one. My view is that AI demand will remain robust. I expect Nebius' investments to generate attractive returns. The company seems likely to be one of a select few top-tier cloud stocks in five years -- unless a bigger player acquires it.

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Keith Speights has positions in Meta Platforms and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.