Where Will Navitas Semiconductor Be in 5 Years?

Navitas' pivot into data centers, renewables, and EV power creates stickier, longer-lasting design wins.

AI growth demands better power efficiency, giving Navitas a long runway beyond flashy AI names.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) is the kind of artificial intelligence (AI) stock that can start an argument in a room full of investors. The upside looks huge. The downside seems painful. Five years from now, the outcome will probably land somewhere between those extremes.

I find an investment here enticing because Navitas is trying to solve one very specific problem in the AI era: how to deliver electricity more efficiently to energy-hungry chips that do all the computing. Instead of competing on the glamorous side of AI (models, GPUs, software), Navitas lives in the hidden power plumbing underneath it all.

Navitas builds its power-focused chips using gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC), two materials that are better than traditional silicon at handling high voltages and switching very fast in all sorts of environmental conditions with less energy wasted as heat.

In plain English: Its chips help servers, EV chargers, solar inverters, and industrial equipment use electricity more efficiently, running cooler and more compact, even in harsh conditions.

Navitas' pivot makes it enticing

Over the last couple of years, Navitas has made a hard pivot away from designing and making products for low‑margin, commodity phone chargers and laptop bricks into higher‑power, higher‑value markets like AI data centers and high‑performance computing power supplies and renewable energy systems like solar and storage.

That pivot matters because those are long‑duration growth markets. Every new AI cluster needs more efficient power conversion. Navitas is positioning itself as a specialist in that layer of the stack.

The company is deliberately trading quick, low‑quality revenue for slower, more durable design wins with big customers. Those design wins, once secured, tend to last a long time. If a data center power system, a solar inverter, or an EV platform is designed around a particular power chip, it usually stays with that chip for years.

That's the advantage Navitas is chasing: Get designed into the systems that will run AI, renewables, and electrification for the next decade, then ride that installed base.

Why a passive "buy and forget" approach makes sense with Navitas

Navitas isn't trying to outdo Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) at what it does best. It's trying to be the company that makes the power hardware enabling this next generation of data centers to exist at all. If that transition away from old power architectures continues, companies that specialize in advanced GaN and SiC solutions remain relevant and have a long runway of growth.

Navitas is not a stock to trade based on the latest headlines. That's because it's a stock that tends to look messy quarter to quarter as it transitions, wins (or loses) big projects, and ramps new products.

A passive buy makes sense because the company is positioned in long-term trends like AI infrastructure, electrification, and renewables that will play out over decades. It also operates in a critical but unexciting niche with sticky customer relationships, and management is clearly prioritizing higher-quality, long-term growth over short-term results.

If you believe that the world will keep building more AI data centers, more EV chargers, and more renewable power systems, then owning a small, patient position in a power‑semiconductor specialist like Navitas can make sense.

I personally think Navitas' stock price can grow 2x to 3x in the next five years. That suggests this stock is worth a closer look.

