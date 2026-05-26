Where Will MercadoLibre Stock Be in 5 Years?

Key Points

MercadoLibre's first-quarter earnings were a mixed bag.

The e-commerce company's growth remains strong.

But shares are slipping because of profitability concerns.

10 stocks we like better than MercadoLibre ›

Historically, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) has been a hot performer. It minted plenty of millionaires between its initial public offering at just $18 per share in 2007 and its all-time high of almost $2,614 reached last year.

That said, the Latin American e-commerce giant has started to lag as concerns about weakening margins start to overshadow its healthy top-line growth. Let's dig deeper into the pros and cons of MercadoLibre stock to determine what the next five years might have in store.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Why MercadoLibre?

Although its service is not available in the U.S., MercadoLibre has grown to become a household name across Latin America, with a dominant presence in key markets like Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, where it offers a vast e-commerce ecosystem built around its third-party marketplace.

On the surface, the company is quite similar to Amazon, but it has managed to outmaneuver its American rival because of its robust fintech subsidiary MercadoPago, which helps people interact in areas with less developed banking system infrastructure and credit card penetration. The platform has been pivotal during Argentina's recurrent economic crises because it allows people to protect their deposits from inflation by accessing investments where they can earn interest.

And as a whole, MercadoLibre has done an excellent job of adapting to the unique concerns of its Latin American userbase, which has given it a deep economic moat and helped it generate impressive top-line growth.

First-quarter earnings were a mixed bag

MercadoLibre's first-quarter earnings highlight a combination of opportunities and challenges. The good news is that top-line growth remains explosive, with revenue soaring 49% year over year to $8.85 billion, driven by continued adoption of its e-commerce services. This is a remarkably high growth rate for such a large company, and it suggests there is plenty of room for MercadoLibre to expand its various businesses across its target markets. For comparison, Amazon grew its sales by a much more modest 17% in its most recent quarter.

That said, top-line growth is usually not enough to impress the market. Investors are more interested in seeing how well those sales will translate to increases in profits. And MercadoLibre is struggling in this regard. Gross margins declined slightly while operating expenses jumped 69% year over year, causing operating income to fall by 25% to $763 million.

In the company's first-quarterearnings call management explained that part of the margin erosion can be credited to intentional efforts to boost the e-commerce platform's competitiveness. These include things like lowering the thresholds for free shipping, speeding up delivery times, and other customer acquisition efforts. This strategy makes sense at a time when the Latin American e-commerce market is in the cross-hairs of low-cost Chinese players like Temu, which are looking to diversify their operations after the Trump administration's protectionist policies made the U.S. market less attractive.

MercadoLibre is also investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI), which could help it stay competitive by optimizing logistics routes and offering improved product recommendations on its marketplace.

Where will MercadoLibre stock be in five years?

Over the next five years, MercadoLibre's success will depend on its ability to bolster its economic moat against growing Chinese competition and deepen its integration into customers' daily lives. Management's willingness to forgo short-term profits to ensure long-term market dominance will help make this possible.

The stock's valuation is also attractive. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 32, MercadoLibre trades for a premium over the S&P 500 average of 22. But this seems like a reasonable price to pay considering its above-average top-line growth could eventually translate into rapid bottom-line improvements when the business becomes more mature. Shares look like a good long-term buy.

Should you buy stock in MercadoLibre right now?

Before you buy stock in MercadoLibre, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and MercadoLibre wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $477,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,320,088!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 26, 2026.

Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.