Where Will Lucid Group Be in 3 Years?

Since going public in 2021, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has seen its stock struggle mightily, losing more than 80% of its value in that time period. After the steep decline, however, shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker trade at a much lower valuation. Over the next few years, sales should grow tremendously. In 2025 alone, analysts expect the company to nearly double its revenue.

This looks like a great time to buy into an exciting growth stock at a discount. However, there are two risks you'll want to monitor before jumping in.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The next three years will be wild for Lucid Group

Starting out as an electric vehicle maker is extremely difficult. Scores have gone bankrupt over the decades. The main issue has been funding. To start a car manufacturer from scratch, billions of dollars need to be invested over many years. Profitability can take a decade or longer to achieve. The trick isn't necessarily to produce great vehicles that consumers love -- it's to survive financially until scaling becomes possible.

Tesla's historic rise was due to a very particular strategy for growth. The company first created a sports car, the Roadster, which had a high price point affordable only to the very rich. This lowered production costs since volumes would be limited. It lowered the concern for cost control, given that the price points would be very high anyway. It also ensured that its cars would be viewed as luxury items.

From there, Tesla was able to leverage its reputation to build more affordable cars like the Model X and Model S. Then, it could reinvest its growing sales base into even more affordable vehicles, like the Model Y and Model 3. Today, more than 90% of Tesla's vehicle sales are dominated by affordable options like the Model Y and 3. However, the process of getting to this scale was gradual and strategic.

Over the next three years, Lucid will attempt to replicate Tesla's massive growth. Right now, the company only has two vehicles in its lineup: the Lucid Air and the Lucid Gravity. The Gravity is a recent introduction, and sales of the SUV are expected to help revenue growth surpass 75% in 2025.

But the most exciting new models will be revealed in 2026 and 2027. Unlike the Air and Gravity models, both of which can cost upwards of $100,000 depending on options, Lucid's future models are expected to debut under $50,000. Crossing that critical threshold helped Tesla's growth go into overdrive. Lucid's management team anticipates the same for its new mass-market models.

So, this year expect Lucid's sales growth to spike heavily thanks to Gravity's sales ramp. Due to new mass-market models, there's a chance this breakneck sales growth pace can be sustained for several years to come. But there are two risks to this story that every Lucid investor should monitor.

Make sure to monitor these two risks

If Lucid can continue ramping Gravity sales this year and successfully introduce three new mass-market models in 2026 and 2027 as management expects, the company's sales growth should far exceed most investors' expectations. But the road forward won't be easy. The company's longtime CEO recently departed, and the firm has far less cash on hand than competitors like Rivian Automotive and Tesla. Plus, Lucid loses far more on each vehicle sale than those two competitors.

To get its new vehicles to market, Lucid will need a lot more cash. That will require raising new debt, or, more likely, selling more stock, diluting shareholders in the process. There's no guarantee that the market will be willing to finance this new funding on terms attractive to current shareholders. And like the long list of defunct EV makers attests, there's no guarantee that this funding will come through at all.

Lucid shares are cheap compared to their growth potential over the next three years. But gross margin and liquidity concerns should be closely monitored.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lucid Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Lucid Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lucid Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $635,275!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $826,385!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 967% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 171% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.