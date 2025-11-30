Where Will Leading Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Be in 5 Years?

Key Points

The right perspective is that investors should expect lower returns from Bitcoin moving forward.

Bitcoin's scarcity is its best attribute, which helps attract more capital.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been taking a breather for the past several weeks, but don't let that take attention away from its long-term performance. In the past five years, the leading cryptocurrency has soared 409% (as of Nov. 26).

Investors might be inclined to take a chance on Bitcoin on the recent dip. But where will this digital asset be in 2030?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Expect lower returns

Bitcoin has had a monster rise over the past decade. However, investors shouldn't extrapolate those gains going forward. The reasonable outlook is to expect lower returns, since the asset is maturing.

That being said, it wouldn't be surprising to see Bitcoin's price triple by the end of 2030. To do this, it would need to generate a robust compound annual rate of return of 25%. This would surely outperform the stock market by a wide margin.

Bitcoin's scarcity is key

Bitcoin's best trait is that it has a hard supply cap of 21 million units. This scarcity makes it a compelling asset to own, particularly as fiat currencies constantly lose purchasing power over time.

The current regulatory backdrop works to Bitcoin's benefit as well, making it easier for companies to build related products and services and for investors to access the crypto.

Bitcoin currently trades at around $88,000. In five years, it's not out of reach for it to trade around the $270,000 mark, if the bull run continues. As always, keep your risk tolerance in mind.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $580,171!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,084,986!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,004% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.