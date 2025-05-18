Where Will Intuitive Machines Be in 3 Years?

Once dominated by government entities, space exploration has transitioned to the private sector, with companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin getting plenty of attention. These commercial entities have made space travel more economical and accessible, opening up numerous opportunities for research and exploration beyond our planet.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) is one of the commercial entities contributing to space research. The company gained attention last year when its lunar lander successfully touched down on the moon's surface. It was the first landing by an American spacecraft on the moon since 1972, and paved the way for future research in which the company may assume a leading role.

With the global space economy projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, according to consultancy McKinsey, Intuitive Machines seeks to establish itself as a significant player in this growing industry. Here's what investors have to look forward to over the next few years for the burgeoning space company.

Intuitive Machines is pushing the boundaries of space exploration

Intuitive Machines specializes in lunar exploration and infrastructure, offering transportation and delivery services to the moon via its lunar landers. Last year, the company made headlines when it was the first commercial company to land a spacecraft on the moon.

The lunar lander Odysseus landed to collect scientific data. This mission, called IM-1, was the first of several trips the company has planned with NASA as part of the agency's more extensive Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. The spacecraft landed on the moon, but one of its landing legs broke in the process, and the lander tipped over on its side.

In March, the company embarked on its IM-2 mission with its Athena lunar lander. As part of this mission, it sent it to the moon's south pole. The lander carried a payload that included a drill and mass spectrometer to analyze the moon's surface and measure lunar water ice.

This mission had mixed results as well. On a positive note, it reached a point closer to the moon's south pole than any other lunar lander. However, the Athena lander did not land upright as intended; instead, it landed slightly off target within a crater, ending up on its side. Because the lander relied on solar power to charge its batteries, it could not recharge, and the mission ended early.

Here's what Intuitive Machines has on tap over the next few years

Although the company's missions haven't been perfect, NASA continues to award it lucrative contracts since it is one of the few companies capable of helping the agency achieve its goals. These contracts will unfold over the next several years and play a crucial role in its long-term growth.

After its 2024 landing, NASA awarded a $30 million contract to build a lunar terrain vehicle to conduct research as part of the agency's $4.6 billion lunar terrain vehicle (LTV) services project. This vehicle will be part of NASA's Artemis V mission starting in 2029.

It followed this up in September with another contract award, which could be worth $4.82 billion over the following decade. As part of this deal, Intuitive Machines will deploy lunar relay satellites and provide communication and navigation services as part of NASA's Artemis campaign.

In January, NASA awarded it another $2.5 million contract to develop a heavy-cargo lunar lander over the next year.

Intuitive also has more missions as part of its ongoing CLPS program contracts. Its third mission, IM-3, will deliver payloads to the lunar swirl region on the moon and is scheduled to be launched in the first half of 2026. And its fourth mission, IM-4, will transport more payloads and is scheduled for a 2027 launch.

Analysts project that Intuitive's revenue will grow to $545 million by 2028, an increase from management's expected 2025 revenue of $250 million to $300 million. However, they also predict significant losses for the company, projecting earnings per share to be negative $3.23 in 2028.

Is Intuitive Machines stock a buy?

As investors, it's important to consider the potential risks. Its two IM missions reached the moon, but one of its landers encountered difficulties landing upright and completing the full mission. If these issues persist, they could jeopardize future contracts.

After recent volatility, the stock is down 55% from its 52-week high and is priced around 4.7 times forward sales. For comparison, other emerging space companies like Rocket Lab USA and AST SpaceMobile trade at around 19.3 times and 98.4 times forward sales, respectively.

The stock remains speculative as Intuitive Machines is still early in its growth story. That said, the company has made significant progress, and NASA continues to trust it with contracts that should fuel future growth as it continues to carve out a spot in the potentially multitrillion-dollar space economy.

