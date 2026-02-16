Where Will Ford Be in 5 Years?​

Key Points

Given the maturity of the auto industry, Ford’s long-term revenue and profit growth typically aren't that impressive.

Management is tightening its focus on electric vehicles, but it still plans to boost volume in the next few years.

Investors will appreciate the cheap valuation and dividend payout.

Ford (NYSE: F) did a great job of rewarding its investors in 2025. Shares produced a total return of 42% last year. And so far in 2026, they're off to a positive start (as of Feb. 12).

This momentum can pique the interest of investors. Where will the Detroit automotive stock be in five years?

Ford's growth metrics won't turn any heads

The overall auto industry is extremely mature. In the U.S., 15.4 million vehicles were sold on an annual seasonally adjusted basis in January 2026. That's the same amount as in August 1988 nearly four decades ago. There's no reason to believe that volumes will steadily climb over the long term.

This isn't the best news for Ford investors seeking high growth. In the past decade, the business saw its auto revenue increase by a compound annual rate of 2.2%. And between 2025 and 2028, sell-side analysts' consensus view is for the top line to rise at a yearly clip of 2%. That's not very exciting.

Even worse, Ford shows no signs of economies of scale or operating leverage, as it's not able to grow sales at a faster pace than profits. In the past 10 years, net income rose 11% in total. Consequently, investors will likely miss out on the chance to benefit from meaningful earnings gains in the future, which can be a powerful tailwind for returns.

Ford is still betting on an electric future

Low growth doesn't mean there isn't a lot of change happening. Like its peers, Ford directed plenty of resources to push aggressively toward electric vehicles (EVs). But soft demand and massive losses have forced management to adjust its focus. Ford took a related $15.5 billion charge in Q4.

The business is now prioritizing hybrid vehicles, as well as low-cost EV models. The leadership team has high hopes. "We continue to target Model e reaching breakeven in 2029," CFO Sherry House said on the Q4 2025 earnings call.

What's more, Ford expects that half of its global volume by 2030 will come from cars that are either hybrids or EVs. That's a huge transition from 2025, when 86% of its volume came from internal combustion vehicles.

The valuation could provide a tailwind

Investors might be interested in Ford right now because the stock is so cheap. At a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8, shares trade at a valuation that's less than half of the S&P 500 index. That supports a meaningful dividend yield of 4.29%.

Due to the discounted starting valuation and hefty dividend, investors could see a positive return over the next five years. However, because of Ford's inability to sustainably grow its earnings base, I'd be shocked if the stock outperforms the broader market between now and early 2031.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.