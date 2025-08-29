Where Will ExxonMobil Be by 2030?

Key Points Exxon plans to deliver $20 billion in additional earnings by 2030.

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is a planner. The energy giant has mapped out exactly where it intends to be by 2030.

Here's a quick look at ExxonMobil's ambitious plan to 2030.

A bold strategy to grow shareholder value

ExxonMobil announced its plan to 2030 last December, aiming to boost its annual earnings by $20 billion and cash flow by $30 billion from 2024's levels. Last year, the oil giant earned $33.7 billion and generated $55 billion in cash flow from operations -- its third best year in a decade, even though oil prices were closer to their historical average in the period. That implies compound annual growth rates of 10% and 8%, respectively.

Exxon plans to invest a cumulative $140 billion in major growth projects and its Permian Basin development program. Within that total, Exxon intends to allocate up to $30 billion to lower-carbon investment opportunities, including hydrogen, lithium, and carbon capture and storage. The company prioritizes investments based on the highest expected returns, focusing first on its core oil and gas operations, followed by its most promising lower-carbon opportunities. In addition, Exxon expects to achieve an additional $7 billion in annual structural cost savings compared to the third quarter of last year.

Exxon's strategy positions it to produce a massive $165 billion in cumulative surplus cash over the plan period. That will give the oil giant the money to continue increasing its dividend, which it has done for 42 straight years. Exxon also plans to repurchase meaningful amounts of its stock, including $20 billion annually in 2025 and 2026, assuming reasonable market conditions.

Exxon expects to become an even more profitable company by 2030. That will enable the oil giant to return even more cash to investors, adding to its already substantial total. It returned $36 billion through dividends and buybacks last year, the fifth most among companies in the S&P 500. That combination of earnings growth and rising shareholder returns could create a lot of value for its investors over the next five years.

