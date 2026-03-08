Where Will Ethereum Be in 2030?

Key Points

Ethereum hit an all-time high near $5,000 in 2025, but now trades for just $2,000.

Two key areas could drive Ethereum's growth over the next five years: DeFi and AI.

According to some Wall Street analysts, Ethereum could hit a price of $55,000 by 2030.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

Over the past decade, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies on the planet. During that time period, the price of Ethereum has skyrocketed by an astonishing 70,000%.

So can Ethereum turn in an encore performance over the next five years? If the answer to that question is "yes," then investors should get in now, while Ethereum is trading at a bargain-basement price of just $2,000. That's 60% below its all-time high from last August.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Ethereum and the future of DeFi

The key to Ethereum's future is decentralized finance (DeFi), which remains the single most important sector of the blockchain and crypto world. Even a decade after launch, Ethereum remains a DeFi powerhouse, accounting for nearly 60% of Total Value Locked (TVL) in crypto. No other blockchain even comes close.

This market dominance is due to Ethereum's first-mover advantage as a blockchain innovator. Ethereum pioneered the concept of smart contracts in 2015, and has been at the forefront of every single major trend in the DeFi world since then. That includes stablecoins and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, which are arguably the two most important trends in blockchain finance right now.

Over the next decade, it's hard not to see Ethereum maintaining its market-leading role. Ethereum has earned a reputation as the preferred blockchain of Wall Street, and it now has an opportunity to become the biggest beneficiary of the blurring of the line between traditional finance and blockchain finance.

Ethereum as the infrastructure for AI

Even better, Ethereum is preparing for the future of artificial intelligence (AI). According to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum blockchain can provide the infrastructure for AI. When new artificial intelligence projects launch, they could choose to launch on Ethereum first.

As Buterin sees it, Ethereum provides the perfect mix of speed, scalability, and security required for the next leap forward with artificial intelligence. One of the most promising areas for development includes AI agents. Theoretically, the Ethereum blockchain can provide the payment rails for these AI agents to coordinate their activities and carry out transactions.

How high can Ethereum go?

In May 2023, investment firm VanEck laid out a scenario for Ethereum to reach a price of $11,800 by 2030. Then, in 2025, VanEck raised that price target to $22,000.

But that might only be scratching the surface. In January, VanEck suggested that a base-case scenario for Ethereum might be as high as $55,000. That's based on bullish projections about Ethereum's growing dominance in key areas of the DeFi world and strong growth metrics for blockchain activity.

Of course, there's no guarantee that Ethereum can maintain its market-leading role. Unlike a decade ago, there are now plenty of nimble rivals nipping at Ethereum's heels.

But it's hard not to be impressed by Ethereum's long-term thinking and Buterin's focus on continual improvement. From my perspective, this is a cryptocurrency that you can buy and hold for the long haul. If all goes according to plan, an investment of just $2,000 today might be worth 10x, 20x, or even 30x that amount in just five years.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ethereum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2026.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.