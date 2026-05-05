Where Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Be in 1 Year?

Key Points

Dogecoin’s price has plummeted over the past five years.

Without any clear catalysts on the horizon, it will stagnate or sink over the next year.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), the meme coin which was created as a parody of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in 2013, hit an all-time high of $0.74 in May 2021. That 284,515% gain from its earliest trading price of $0.00026 would have turned $1,000 into $2.85 million.

But as of this writing, Dogecoin trades at about $0.11 per token -- so anyone who hopped aboard the bandwagon over the past five years is now underwater. Let's see why this little token fizzled out, and where it might be headed over the next 12 months.

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Why did Dogecoin's price decline?

Dogecoin was created with the open-source code for Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), a token that was forked (split off) from Bitcoin's blockchain in 2011. Just like Bitcoin and Litecoin, Dogecoin is still mined using the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism. Dogecoin and Litecoin are often "merge-mined" together because both blockchains accept the same solutions.

But unlike Bitcoin and Litecoin, which have a supply limit of 21 million and 84 million tokens, respectively, Dogecoin doesn't have a maximum supply. Its circulating supply of 170 billion tokens is still rising, so it can't be valued by its scarcity in the same way as Bitcoin and Litecoin.

Dogecoin differentiates itself from Bitcoin and Litecoin with Scrypt, a proprietary algorithm that processes transactions faster and more power-efficiently than those older blockchains. But as a PoW blockchain, it doesn't natively support smart contracts, which are used to develop decentralized apps and other crypto assets, as proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) do. Therefore, Dogecoin can't be valued as a developer-oriented platform.

Dogecoin's initial rally was driven by big celebrity endorsements from Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, Snoop Dogg, and other high-profile investors. But as rising interest rates chilled the crypto market in 2022 and 2023, that enthusiasm fizzled out, and Dogecoin's price plummeted.

Where will Dogecoin's price be in a year?

Dogecoin's first ETFs were approved in late 2025 and early 2026, but they didn't attract as many retail and institutional investors as Bitcoin and Ether's spot price ETFs. Without Bitcoin's scarcity or Ether's utility, Dogecoin was still widely considered a meme coin rather than a sustainable long-term investment. Dogecoin might become more useful for developers via Dogechain, a new Layer 2 (L2) solution built on Polygon's (CRYPTO: MATIC) PoS blockchain, but it probably won't become a major development platform like Ethereum.

Without any clear near-term catalysts on the horizon, I believe Dogecoin's price will either stagnate or slip lower over the next year. It might get some attention if Elon Musk tweets about it on X again, but those gains won't be sustainable until the broader crypto market stabilizes.

Should you buy stock in Dogecoin right now?

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool recommends Polygon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.