Where Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Be in 1 Year?

Key Points

Dogecoin doesn't have much in the pipeline for the next 12 months.

The catalysts investors were banking on over the last 12 months didn't accomplish much.

There is, however, one interesting possibility in play.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

Despite the wishes of many that it'd go to the moon, today Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is close to 87% below its late-2021 peak, and it's down by 42% over the last 12 months. The king of all meme coins managed to pull a respectable run-up in late 2025, but the party is now definitively over.

So what's coming next for Dogecoin over the next 12 months?

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Catalysts have fizzled

For years, the bull case for Dogecoin -- as tenuous as that case was -- was focused on a short list of purported catalysts.

There were hopes that Elon Musk would integrate it into his social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, thereby creating a new source of demand as well as a new place to spend DOGE. That didn't happen.

Another narrative was that the approval of spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) holding Dogecoin would create a new channel for institutional capital to flow into the coin. A few of those ETFs were actually approved in 2025, with another approved in 2026. None have assets under management (AUM) in excess of $16 million, so the total impact of the ETFs on the coin's price appears to be negligible as of now.

Another idea was that regulators would grant it some legitimacy.

In March 2026, a new jointly issued Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) framework for crypto classified Dogecoin as a digital commodity, meaning that it now shares the same classification as other, far more serious crypto investments. But gaining that regulatory clarity didn't do much of anything for the coin's price either.

So, given the above, it's reasonable to assume that Dogecoin would need an even greater catalyst to meaningfully appreciate in price.

There is one potential catalyst that's still in play.

An independent project called DogeOS recently raised $6.9 million to build a smart contract layer that would dramatically increase Dogecoin's capabilities, but its mainnet isn't expected until the third quarter of 2026 at the earliest. And even that might not do much for the coin's price, as there are plenty of other far more capable and far more serious smart contract chains. Still, if Dogecoin gets a smart contract function, it'd be noteworthy, if perhaps not beneficial for the coin's price.

This asset has nowhere to go

Aside from its lack of features or mechanisms that'd give it value, Dogecoin has a structural problem that no amount of hype can ever paper over.

Its network mints approximately 5 billion new DOGE every year, forever. The supply growth rate is roughly 3.4%, and while that percentage will shrink as the total supply grows, the dilution of holders never actually stops. Thus, for the coin's price to rise, demand must outpace its issuance every year, indefinitely -- and there aren't any drivers for demand.

Therefore, a year from now, Dogecoin will likely trade in the same range it's in today, or perhaps lower. A more established crypto like Bitcoin or a stock with upside exposure to the crypto industry is a much safer bet for your investment dollars.

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Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.