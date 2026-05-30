Where Will Dogecoin Be When Crypto Goes Mainstream?

Key Points

Dogecoin’s price plummeted in 2025 and 2026.

It’s a short-term trading token that lacks long-term catalysts.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been considered a "meme coin" ever since its market debut in 2013. It was named after a popular meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog, and its creators launched it as a parody of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rather than a serious investment.

That's why Dogecoin is usually left out of serious conversations about the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies, which focus on "blue chip" coins like Bitcoin and Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). So will Dogecoin be forgotten when cryptocurrencies become more widely accepted? Or will it be lifted with the rising tide and carve out its own niche in the crowded crypto market?

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Will Dogecoin ever be taken seriously?

Dogecoin's developers created the token from Litecoin's (CRYPTO: LTC) open-source code, which was forked (split off) from Bitcoin's blockchain. Like Bitcoin and Litecoin, Dogecoin is mined with the energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism.

Since Dogecoin and Litecoin use the same mining algorithms, they can be "merge mined" to earn both tokens simultaneously. But unlike Bitcoin and Litecoin, Dogecoin doesn't have a maximum supply -- and its circulation has risen to over 170 billion tokens.

Dogecoin can't be valued by its scarcity, but it differentiates itself from Bitcoin and Litecoin with Scrypt -- its proprietary algorithm that processes transactions faster and more power-efficiently. Yet it doesn't support natively smart contracts, which are used to develop decentralized apps and other crypto assets, so it can't be valued by its usefulness to developers.

Without those long-term catalysts, endorsements from Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, Snoop Dogg, and other high-profile investors fueled its short-term rallies. But that enthusiasm fizzled out as interest rates rose in 2022 and 2023. It briefly bounced back in 2024 as interest rates declined again, but it plummeted 61% in 2025 and nearly 20% this year.

Dogecoin failed to stage a comeback even after the SEC approved its first ETFs in late 2025 and early 2026. Its supporters (not its creators or original developers) are trying to make it more useful for developers with Dogechain, a new Layer 2 (L2) solution built on Polygon's (CRYPTO: MATIC) proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain that supports smart contracts. However, it's still tiny compared to developer-oriented blockchains like Ethereum and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).

Will Dogecoin remain relevant as the crypto market evolves?

Dogecoin is an interesting token for short-term traders, but it will likely fade over the long term as Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and other promising cryptocurrencies gain mainstream adoption. That wouldn't be too surprising, since its developers created it as a joke.

Should you buy stock in Dogecoin right now?

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool recommends Polygon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.