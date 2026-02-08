Where Will Disney Stock Be in 5 Years?

Key Points

Disney’s financials are less dependent on its once lucrative cable networks.

The business is aggressively pushing for growth in its theme parks and cruise line.

Investors will be compelled by the attractive valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney ›

In the past five years, Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) share price has plummeted 39% (as of Feb. 4). Investors have every reason to complain about this disappointing performance. That's especially true since this business has a wide moat thanks to its intellectual property.

Perhaps the future will be better. Where will this consumer discretionary stock be in five years?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Streaming will drive earnings growth

During the days of peak cable TV, Disney dominated. But in recent years, the business has had to navigate the cord-cutting trend, pressuring what was once a lucrative operation that raked in subscription and ad revenues.

Luckily, the company entered the streaming wars in November 2019, when Disney+ was launched. The service quickly ramped up. And as of Sept. 27, 2025, this platform and Hulu+ combined had 191 million global subscribers (excluding Hulu Live TV), giving it scale that only Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have.

The direct-to-consumer streaming segment is expected to rake in $500 million in operating income in the current quarter (Q2 2026). That's up significantly from a $2.9 billion operating loss in fiscal 2020. And with the recent launch of a flagship ESPN streaming service, it's a clear sign that Disney is positioned well in the new age of media and entertainment.

Five years from now, direct-to-consumer's profits will be much higher, while the cable networks will become less important to the financial picture.

Theme parks, cruises, and consumer products

Disney's experiences segment is on pace to be bigger in 2031. The division that houses theme parks, cruises, and consumer products reported $10 billion in revenue and $3.3 billion in operating income in Q1 (ended Dec. 27, 2025). Sales and profit growth have been durable, and this should continue.

After introducing a new cruise ship next month that will serve the Asia market, Disney plans to expand its fleet by five more ships after this fiscal year (for a total of 13). And there are expansion projects going on at all of its parks, with a new one coming to Abu Dhabi in the 2030s.

In September 2023, management announced a 10-year $60 billion investment to bolster the experiences segment. "For every one guest who visits a Disney Park, there are more than 10 people with Disney affinity who do not visit the Parks," the company said in a statement.

Investors may beat the market

A variable that can work to the benefit of investors is the valuation. Disney shares trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8.

What's more, the business is returning capital to shareholders. Besides its $0.75 semi-annual dividend, it's planning to buy back $7 billion worth of stock in fiscal 2026. This signals financial strength.

It wouldn't be surprising at all to see the House of Mouse beat the market over the next five years.

Should you buy stock in Walt Disney right now?

Before you buy stock in Walt Disney, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walt Disney wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Netflix, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.