Where Will the Cryptocurrency XRP Be in 5 Years?

Key Points

Cryptocurrency prices have been falling over the last 12 months, despite an improving regulatory landscape.

XRP looks poised to bounce back over the long term.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

Long-term investing is the key to sustainable returns in financial markets -- especially in highly volatile asset classes like cryptocurrency. Time helps to smooth out the boom and busts, allowing for sustainable value to be created. Let's dig deeper into the pros and cons of XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) to decide what the next half-decade could have in store for crypto investors.

Policy boost, no lasting gains

Donald Trump's presidential election victory was widely seen as a boon for digital asset markets because of his softer regulatory approach. The new administration has made meaningful efforts to support the industry through legislation such as the GENIUS Act, designed to integrate stablecoins, and the creation of a Bitcoin strategic reserve, which helps bolster the image of the digital asset class in mainstream finance.

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That said, while these policies are great news for the industry, the positive impact on cryptocurrency valuations has quickly faded. XRP is actually down 39% over the last 12 months, alongside the industry leader Bitcoin, which has fallen 20%. However, the administration's policy and regulatory changes could set the stage for cryptocurrency's next big rally. And XRP's developers are positioning the asset for success.

Expanding the ecosystem for stability...

Unlike stocks or bonds, cryptocurrencies are not tied to real-world businesses that create economic value. They are only worth what someone else is willing to pay for them, which is a major drawback for many smaller coins that have been unable to establish clear brands.

As the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap (with a valuation of $81 billion), XRP has avoided the fate of many other altcoins. And its development team, Ripple Labs, is working very hard to keep the asset in the spotlight. The strategy has revolved around trying to integrate the organization (and XRP-related platforms) into mainstream finance.

The first step was creating a dollar-pegged stablecoin called RippleUSD. While this asset is distinct from XRP, it shares the same blockchain, so demand for the stablecoin can help boost overall network activity. But RippleUSD is just one part of Ripple Labs' fast-growing ecosystem.

...leading to a push for institutional adoption

The developer has been on an acquisition binge in recent months, spending a whopping $4 billion to purchase financial services companies ranging from brokerages and clearinghouses to fintech software. The goal is to integrate blockchain technology with traditional finance. And RippleLabs' CEO says this could benefit XRP by expanding its utility. Perhaps more importantly, these deals could help promote trust in the technology, which will be key to long-term institutional adoption.

In December, RippleLabs also received conditional approval for its application for a bank charter. The new entity, which will be called Ripple National Trust Bank, will further bolster trust and help the developer manage its stablecoin assets without relying on third parties. This milestone comes shortly after the passage of the GENIUS ACT and shows what a big impact these regulatory changes can have on the industry.

The industry is also awaiting the possible passage of another bill called the Clarity Act, designed to further solidify the regulatory treatment of digital assets. But it is unclear when or even if this legislation will proceed.

When should you buy XRP?

While XRP's long-term prospects look good, the near-term situation remains challenging. Cryptocurrencies are increasingly not perceived as safe-haven assets, and that means the geopolitical uncertainty related to the war in Iran and rising energy costs could drag down performance this year -- this would be especially true if these headwinds cause the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher than expected to rein in inflation.

As a risk asset, XRP can be expected to benefit from low interest rates and positive market sentiment, which isn't really the case right now. Investors might want to wait for the dust to settle before buying.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

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Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.