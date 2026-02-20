Where Will Chipotle Mexican Grill Be in 1 Year?

Key Points

Chipotle will continue to open new stores rapidly, which will support higher revenue.

The business is focused on menu innovation, customer loyalty, and operational improvements.

The stock’s beaten-down valuation means there could be near-term upside.

10 stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill ›

Hungry investors aren't getting the satisfaction they need from Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG). The restaurant stock has fallen 36% in the past 12 months (as of Feb. 16). This is out of character for a business that was once a darling on Wall Street.

Chipotle continues to deal with softer foot traffic at its stores, which has pressured the share price. But where will this consumer discretionary stock be one year from now?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Management will keep driving growth

The business ended last year with 4,042 company-owned stores. It plans to open 350 to 370 new locations this year. And the leadership team is standing firm on its belief that in the long run, there will be 7,000 restaurants in North America. Clearly, Chipotle is staring at a sizable runway for expansion.

This doesn't include partnerships to open stores in certain foreign markets. Chipotle had 14 stores in the Middle East at year-end. And with its various partners, it will open in Mexico, South Korea, and Singapore in 2026.

Excluding a severe recession that completely dampens consumer spending, it's almost a certainty that Chipotle will be collecting more revenue and profit in a year.

New initiatives remain a priority

Restaurant chains aren't necessarily known for being inventive. But Chipotle's management is focused on initiatives to support the company's long-term success.

One area is new menu items. The business introduced a high-protein lineup in December. And after the reintroduction of chicken al pastor this month, Chipotle plans to do three more limited-time offers in 2026. That's up from two limited-time proteins per year in the past.

The loyalty program is getting refreshed as well. Chipotle wants to expand the reach of the rewards system with a goal to target in-person guests.

There's always room to improve operations. Chipotle is investing in upgraded kitchen equipment that can save hours of prep time each day. CEO Scott Boatwright said on the fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call that "350 restaurants have the full equipment package today, and we anticipate about 2,000 by year-end."

Does Chipotle's valuation offer upside?

With the shares getting clobbered, trading 47% below their peak, investors are looking at a more compelling valuation than they might be used to. The stock can be bought right now at a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.8. That's down significantly from 51.2 exactly one year ago.

This starting valuation can introduce near-term upside should the business start getting back to solid same-store sales growth sooner rather than later. That's not a sure thing, though, as ongoing traffic pressures could remain longer than anticipated.

Should you buy stock in Chipotle Mexican Grill right now?

Before you buy stock in Chipotle Mexican Grill, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,595!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,152,356!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 899% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short March 2026 $42.50 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.