Where Will Chime Be in 3 Years?

Key Points Chime stock is trading around its closing price on its first day of trading, giving retail investors a chance to buy early.

It's reporting strong growth in a niche financial services sector.

Management sees a large opportunity to expand its platform and its audience.

10 stocks we like better than Chime Financial ›

Every investor would love the opportunity to get in early on initial public offerings (IPOs). The earlier you buy, the better the chance to gain, at least in theory.

That's not what always happens, especially today, when IPOs are very public indeed and often come with a lot of hype. Part of the problem is that most of an IPO's shares go to institutional investors, especially the investment banks that underwrite the offering.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Retail investors get a chance to buy only after the stock is already on the open market, and with the speed at which stocks trade in the markets in the digital age, prices can run up quickly, making it unaffordable for retail investors to have any real chance at a low price.

The good news, for retail investors at least, is that this model lends itself to price drops. IPO stock Chime Financial (NASDAQ: CHYM) is a great example.

The IPO market has been quiet lately, and Chime was one of few exciting stocks going public in recent months. It priced its IPO at $27 per share, and the stock opened on the stock market at $43. However, it ended the first day at $35, about where it stands today, a few weeks later.

Is this an opportunity for retail investors? Let's see where Chime could be three years from now.

Equal access in banking

Chime is an all-digital bank targeting lower-income clients with financial products to make their lives easier. It grew out of a desire to fill a gap in the banking system, which it says isn't favorable to the two-thirds of Americans who are living paycheck to paycheck. Since this population isn't filling their bank accounts with lucrative deposits, the traditional banking system charges them fees in order to make a profit from them.

With today's abundant technology, Chime's founders set out to create an agile and low-cost bank with a different money-making model that relies on interchange fees from credit card payments. Instead of investing in creating its own bank, it has partnerships with two banks that give the company a small cut for the deposits they get from it.

Today, Chime offers a small but growing set of services, including savings accounts and credit cards, and it has 8.6 million customers. Of the 75% of transactions per customer in the first quarter, 70% were for nondiscretionary purchases, and 67% of account holders use Chime as their primary bank account.

The target population is finding value with Chime. According to a 2024 internal company survey, more people making less than $100,000 annually switched to the company or opened with it for direct deposit more than any other bank, and 75% of Chime members say they will be members for life. They have 3.3 products on average, indicating that members are enjoying being in the ecosystem.

Expanding access and its market

Right now, management sees an $86 billion opportunity in serving the 196 million Americans who make less than $100,000 annually, of which it has a 3% share. However, it sees potential to expand its platform and its audience and envisions a market opportunity of $426 billion.

It's still getting started, which is why it could be attractive for investors. Revenue increased 24% year over year in the 2025 first quarter to $519 million, and gross margin remained at 88%. It reported positive net income in the first quarter in 2024 and 2025, but it has yet to report an annual net profit.

New stocks are generally risky, but it looks like Chime has a strong and innovative business model as well as the loyalty of its members. Three years from now, the company is likely to be a lot larger, with more customers and products.

Taking that 24% figure as a potential compound annual growth rate during the next three years, it would have about $3.2 billion in revenue, or close to double today's figure. It could be profitable, and if it is, the market might give it a higher valuation, increasing the chance of significant stock gains.

Should you invest $1,000 in Chime Financial right now?

Before you buy stock in Chime Financial, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chime Financial wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $636,628!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,063,471!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,041% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 28, 2025

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.