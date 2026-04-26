Where Will Celsius Stock Be in 5 Years?

Key Points

Celsius benefits from heightened consumer interest in sugar-free and health-focused energy drinks.

Competition in this niche of the beverage market is incredibly fierce, which introduces a persistent challenge to standing out.

Investors will win if earnings soar and the valuation multiple doesn’t contract, both uncertain outcomes.

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Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) was once the hottest stock, winning over investors' portfolios. This energy drink purveyor saw its share price skyrocket 7,330% during the five-year period leading up to its peak in March 2024. This was driven by incredible revenue growth.

This beverage stock is losing its buzz, as it now trades 65% below its record (as of April 22). Is this a dip worth taking advantage of or an opportunity to pass up? Where will Celsius be in five years?

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Celsius is positioned well in the marketplace

To be clear, Celsius is still growing, even though it's not close to the same rate as in previous years. Revenue for the Celsius brand climbed 7.5% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The acquisition of Alani Nu brings a high-powered, female-targeted energy drink brand to the mix. Its retail sales soared 76.9% during the 13-week period ended Dec. 28, 2025.

This company is well-positioned. Energy drinks have put up better growth figures than the overall industry in the U.S. And consumers' heightened preferences for sugar-free and health-focused options plays to Celsius' benefit.

Competition is the biggest risk factor

According to data from Circana, across its entire portfolio, Celsius captures 19.8% market share in the industry. It's significantly behind Red Bull (35.9% market share) and Monster Beverage (27.3%).

Due to its smaller position in the energy drink market, a valid argument can be made that Celsius simply doesn't possess the same brand recognition as the leaders. And I suspect the company won't ever get to the level of Monster or Red Bull.

The barriers to entry also seem low, which doesn't discourage newcomers from pursuing the growth potential of the energy drink category. Costco Wholesale, for example, launched cheaper energy drinks under the Kirkland private label in late March, which hit Celsius shares.

Celsius isn't a fad product. It has established an enviable position in a desirable end market. But there's certainly an upper bound to the company's ultimate potential, which is restricted by the hyper-competitive nature of the industry.

Earnings growth will drive the share price

What's more, the valuation isn't an obvious bargain. Shares are trading at 22.5 times analysts' consensus forecast for 2026 diluted earnings per share (EPS).

The investment thesis rests on Celsius' ability to grow its profits at a strong clip. Between 2026 and 2028, the company's diluted EPS is projected to increase by 55%, according to analysts. If this trend holds up throughout the rest of this decade, and the valuation remains constant, the stock can be a huge winner.

I believe a more probable outcome, however, is that the valuation will contract as the market digests slower growth in the future. These two headwinds make Celsius a high-risk, but potentially high-reward, opportunity over the next five years.

Should you buy stock in Celsius Holdings right now?

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Neil Patel has positions in Strategy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Celsius Holdings and Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.