Where Will Cardano Be in 2030?

Key Points

Cardano now trades at a 92% discount to its all-time high from five years ago.

A new strategy called Vision 2030 aims to propel Cardano higher by making it the go-to blockchain for institutions and large enterprises.

Many of the goals set by Vision 2030 appear to be too ambitious, given Cardano's slow, methodical development cycles.

10 stocks we like better than Cardano ›

Five years ago, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) looked like a no-brainer crypto investment. At the time, it was trading at an all-time high of $3.10 after soaring in value throughout 2021. The sky appeared to be the limit for just how high Cardano could go.

But then came the crypto winter of 2022, and Cardano never recovered. It's now trading for just $0.25, a whopping 92% decline in value.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What happens with Cardano next? Can it regain its momentum, or will it continue to languish in value?

The bull case scenario

Let's start with the bull case scenario for Cardano. In January, Cardano adopted a new strategy document, Vision 2030. It calls for Cardano to become the most secure, reliable Layer-1 blockchain network, perfect for mission-critical, real-world applications.

In other words, Cardano is going after large institutions and deep-pocketed enterprises. That's certainly a noble goal. After all, five years ago, Cardano appeared to be the primary challenger to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as the go-to blockchain for corporations and large institutions.

With that in mind, Vision 2030 sets ambitious goals. For example, it calls for Cardano to hit 324 million annual transactions and $3 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL) by 2030. If that happens, Cardano might explode in price by 500%.

Just how likely is that? Take the $3 billion in TVL. Currently, Cardano ranks 27th in TVL among all blockchains, at a rather paltry $134 million. Cardano would need to grow its TVL by a factor of 20x to hit $3 billion by 2030. And, even then, it wouldn't be even close to Ethereum ($45 billion).

The bear case scenario

In a bear case scenario, Cardano continues to wobble along, losing market share to a long list of other Ethereum challengers. To hit its new financial goals, Cardano would need to leapfrog nearly two dozen blockchain rivals -- including Aptos (CRYPTO: APT), Sui (CRYPTO: SUI), and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) -- while simultaneously wooing away developers and users from Ethereum and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).

There is a good reason why Cardano is trading at a 92% discount to its all-time high. It simply has not been fast enough to react to major changes in the crypto and blockchain sector. It was late to decentralized finance (DeFi) and artificial intelligence (AI). Both could have been huge home runs for Cardano, but alas, they weren't.

So, as Yankees great Yogi Berra once said, "it's getting late early out there" for Cardano. If investors are lucky, Cardano can double in value by 2030 to hit a price of $0.50. That implies a 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), which would be robust even for a high-quality tech stock.

The most likely scenario, unfortunately, is that Cardano continues to tread water, doing just enough to keep longtime Cardano holders engaged, while not doing much else to bring in new developers, users, and investors. If that's the case, then it's time to look elsewhere for a high-upside crypto investment.

Should you buy stock in Cardano right now?

Before you buy stock in Cardano, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cardano wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,827!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,319,291!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2026.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Cardano, Ethereum, Solana, and Sui. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aptos, Avalanche, Ethereum, Solana, and Sui. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.