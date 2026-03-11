Where Will Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Be in 5 Years?

Key Points

Brookfield Renewable has a massive pipeline of green energy projects.

Its stock looks cheap, and it pays an attractive dividend.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP), a builder of hydroelectric dams, wind farms, solar power plants, and other utility-scale green energy projects, went public in 2005 as a limited partnership. In 2020, it created Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC), which owned the same assets but was structured as a regular corporation rather than a partnership.

That key difference made BEPC a more popular investment among investors who didn't want to deal with BEP's partnership tax forms every year. Since its inception, BEPC's stock has risen 43% and delivered a total return of 78% after reinvesting dividends.

BEP's stock has only advanced 9% and delivered a total return of 40% during the same period. So will BEPC's shares rise even higher over the next five years and stay ahead of BEP?

What does Brookfield Renewable do?

Brookfield operated 47 GW of renewable operating capacity worldwide at the end of 2025, and its pipeline includes over 200 GW of renewable projects in development. It also owns a major stake in Westinghouse, one of the world's top nuclear energy and technology companies.

It's signed long-term renewable power agreements with tech titans like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and most of its deals use "inflation escalators" to raise prices to keep pace with inflation.

The bullish thesis for Brookfield is simple. As the power-hungry cloud and AI markets expand, data center operators will consume more electricity. However, they'll also need to rely more on green, renewable energy sources to minimize environmental impact. New decarbonization initiatives will also drive more industries to use solar, hydro, and wind power.

How fast is Brookfield Renewable growing?

From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Corporation's revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to grow at CAGRs of 28.5% and 7.9%, respectively, as those tailwinds kick in.

With an enterprise value of $64 billion, its stock still looks reasonably valued at 7 times this year's sales and 15 times its adjusted EBITDA. If Brookfield matches analysts' estimates through 2028, grows its adjusted EBITDA at a steady 8% CAGR through 2031, and still trades at the same EV/EBITDA ratio, its enterprise value would rise nearly 90% to $87 billion over the next 5 years. With its high forward yield of 3.8%, its total return could easily exceed 100%.

Therefore, if you're looking for a simple way to profit from the growing need for green energy solutions, Brookfield Renewable checks all the right boxes. It pays a lower yield than its limited partnership counterpart, but it will likely continue to attract more retail and institutional investors.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

