Where Will Broadcom Stock Be in 1 Year?

Key Points Shares of the chip designer shot up impressively after its latest quarterly report.

Its AI revenue is accelerating at a nice pace, and is expected to grow at a faster rate.

The AI opportunity could set the company up for robust gains in the next year and beyond.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

Chip designer Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has clocked sizzling returns in the past year, turning an investment of $1,000 into more than $2,400 as of this writing. The stock's remarkable jump of 144% during this period has significantly outpaced the 27% gains clocked by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index in the past year.

Broadcom stock received another boost after releasing its fiscal 2025 third-quarter results (for the three months ended Aug. 3) on Sept. 4. Shares of the company jumped more than 9% the following day as it became clear that the chip giant is on track to win big from the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) in the long run.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

But is Broadcom's AI opportunity big enough to help it deliver substantial gains to investors over the next year? Let's find out.

AI is moving the needle in a big way for Broadcom

Broadcom reported a 22% year-over-year increase in its revenue last quarter to $16 billion, while adjusted earnings shot up by 36% to $1.69 per share. The numbers exceeded consensus expectations. The robust demand for AI chips played a central role in boosting Broadcom's revenue and earnings last quarter.

Its revenue from sales of its custom AI processors increased 63% year over year to $5.2 billion, which means that it is getting a third of its top line from this niche now. Even better, Broadcom is anticipating its AI revenue to grow to $6.2 billion in the current quarter. That would bring its fiscal 2025 AI revenue to almost $20 billion, a potential improvement of 64% from last year.

The good part is that Broadcom's AI revenue could grow at a breathtaking pace in the coming year. The company ended the quarter with a record $110 billion worth of bookings, driven by "robust demand from AI," according to CEO Hock Tan.

To put things in perspective, Broadcom expects to end the current fiscal year with $63.3 billion in revenue. So, the size of its bookings seems solid enough to allow Broadcom to keep up its healthy growth levels in the next year.

Another important development that investors should note is that Broadcom has secured production orders for custom AI processors from a fourth customer. The company was already designing custom chips for three hyperscale customers and was engaged in discussions with another four potential customers. One of those potential customers -- said to be OpenAI -- placed orders worth more than $10 billion for Broadcom's custom AI chips last quarter.

With the new customer on board, the company now expects its "fiscal 2026 AI revenue to improve significantly from what we had indicated last quarter." The company was earlier expecting a 60% spike in AI revenue in the next fiscal year, but analysts are now forecasting that figure to double. It won't be surprising to see Broadcom actually living up to that forecast, since it has the potential to bring more customers on board.

Moreover, OpenAI could move the needle in a big way for Broadcom in the coming year. The ChatGPT maker is expected to burn a whopping $115 billion in cash through 2029 as it scales up its AI infrastructure. Its cash burn is expected to double in 2026, and don't be surprised to see Broadcom gaining from this higher spending.

So, it is easy to see why Broadcom's growth estimate for fiscal 2026 has been hiked substantially.

Here's how much upside investors can expect

Broadcom's revenue is expected to jump by 31% in the next fiscal year (which will end in November 2026), as per the chart above, to $83.5 billion. There is a chance that it may be able to exceed that mark if it can win more business from the three customers that it currently has in its pipeline, as well as an increase in spending by its existing customers.

Importantly, Broadcom's earnings are also expected to jump by 35% in the next fiscal year to $9.11 per share. Even that estimate has moved up significantly following its latest quarterly report.

If Broadcom can hit that mark in the coming year and trades at 48 times earnings (in line with the average price-to-earnings ratio of the U.S. technology sector), its stock price could jump to $437. That would be a 30% jump from current levels.

So, this AI stock has the potential to jump higher even if it trades at a significant discount to its trailing earnings multiple of 86. The possibility of more upside is also there, as the market could reward Broadcom's accelerating growth with a premium valuation.

Should you invest $1,000 in Broadcom right now?

Before you buy stock in Broadcom, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Broadcom wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $681,260!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,046,676!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,066% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.