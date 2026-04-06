Where Will Bittensor (TAO) Be in 3 Years?

Key Points

Bittensor, up 47% this year, has become the top AI crypto token by market cap.

If decentralized AI emerges as a viable alternative to centralized AI, the price of Bittensor could skyrocket.

Bittensor remains a highly speculative play on the future of AI.

10 stocks we like better than Bittensor ›

In just three years, Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO) has quickly risen to become the top AI crypto token by market cap. In 2026, Bittensor is up a robust 47% as I write this, giving it a market cap of $3.5 billion.

So what will the next three years bring for Bittensor? Some of the future price targets for this AI crypto token are off the charts. But can Bittensor live up to the hype?

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Intersection of blockchain and AI

Bittensor, as a Layer-1 blockchain network for AI projects, is the biggest beneficiary of the growing trend involving the intersection of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI). This trend, highlighted by Cathie Wood of Ark Invest in the 2024 "Big Ideas" report, appears to be gaining momentum. If it persists over the next three years, it could unlock billions in value for Bittensor.

Bittensor is an open-source, decentralized network for the training and development of AI and machine learning models on a global scale. There have already been a number of success stories of AI projects launching on Bittensor, but right now, there's no high-profile project that has captured the imagination of everyday investors.

At this time, decentralized large language models (LLMs) running on Bittensor are nowhere close to the power and robustness of centralized LLM models created by Silicon Valley tech firms. But that could change soon. In March, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang acknowledged the growing appeal and power of decentralized AI.

One area where Bittensor could make a splash over the next three years is agentic AI. One of the highest-profile AI agent projects on Bittensor right now is MyShell, which boasts over 6 million users and over 265,000 AI agents created. If AI projects like this ever hit the popular mainstream, that's when the price of Bittensor might go ballistic.

How high can Bittensor go?

With that in mind, it's worth taking a look at some of the more aggressive price targets out there for Bittensor. In one valuation model, Bittensor could be trading for more than $2,200 by 2030, if everything goes according to plan. That's a nice 7x gain from today's price of $320.

Just keep in mind, though, that the AI investment bubble could pop at any time. And if it does, it will surely bring down Bittensor as well. So buyer beware. Investing in AI crypto tokens is far more speculative than investing in AI stocks, and the risks are much higher. In the world of crypto, tokens can, and do, go to zero.

Should you buy stock in Bittensor right now?

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Dominic Basulto has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bittensor and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.