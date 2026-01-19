Where Will Bitcoin Be in 3 Years?

Key Points

The next Bitcoin halving is scheduled to take place in April 2028.

The ongoing push to make America the "crypto capital of the world" could lead to new purchases for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

The Bitcoin halving, combined with strong political tailwinds, could send Bitcoin soaring in 2028.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

If you're a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investor, it's not too early to start thinking about 2028.

The reasons for this are twofold. First, 2028 marks the date of the next Bitcoin halving. Second, 2028 marks the final year of the Trump administration, which has pledged on numerous occasions to make the U.S. the "crypto capital of the world."

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Both events could have seismic implications for the future price of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin halving

One event central to the lore of Bitcoin investing is the halving. This event, which reduces the supply of new Bitcoin by half, acts to increase its perceived scarcity.

Bitcoin halving events take place roughly every four years. Thus far, Bitcoin halvings have taken place in 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024. The next Bitcoin halving is projected for April 2028.

The halving is important because it has historically led to monster rallies in Bitcoin's price. You can think of it as the official kick-off of a period of rapid price appreciation that can last from 12 to 18 months. Even better, the halving typically leads to a new all-time high for Bitcoin.

For example, consider the last Bitcoin halving. It took place on April 19, 2024, when Bitcoin was trading for about $64,000. By the end of the year, Bitcoin had broken through the $100,000 price level. In 2025, Bitcoin soared even higher, eventually hitting a new all-time high of $126,000 in October.

So, if all goes according to plan, Bitcoin could be heading for another halving-induced rally in 2028. Bitcoin nearly doubled in price after the most recent halving, so is another doubling in price on the way in 2028?

The only question, of course, is what happens between now and then. Historically, Bitcoin follows a four-year cycle of boom and bust. The 12- to 18-month period of price appreciation ignited by the halving usually ends in a final blow-off top and then a spectacular collapse in Bitcoin's price.

Given that the current period of price appreciation started nearly 21 months ago, that means Bitcoin could be headed for a downturn this year. So I'm certainly not expecting the path of Bitcoin to be straight up in 2026 and 2027.

Bitcoin and politics

Is it too early to be talking about 2028 presidential politics? Perhaps so. But a number of influential crypto insiders have already highlighted the political pressure building within the Trump administration to make sure all the crypto successes of the past year are not immediately rolled back by the next administration.

For example, consider the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Launched to much fanfare last March, the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve has languished ever since. Right now, it consists only of Bitcoin that has been seized or confiscated by the U.S. government, and does not include any new Bitcoin purchases.

But that could change as early as this year. According to Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, the Trump administration may be tempted to initiate Bitcoin purchases for the reserve ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The thinking here is simple: Higher Bitcoin prices will likely help pro-Trump (and pro-crypto) political candidates in the midterm elections. A higher Bitcoin price will also help to bring in new crypto industry donations for projects like the new White House ballroom.

What will be the price of Bitcoin in 2028?

In the period from 2017 to 2025, Bitcoin posted a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44%. That time period coincided with two halving-fueled rallies (2020 and 2024) and two spectacular collapses (in 2018 and 2022).

So let's assume that Bitcoin continues to grow at a CAGR of 44% throughout 2026 and 2027. Assuming a baseline price of $100,000 in January 2026, Bitcoin could theoretically hit a price of $200,000 heading into 2028.

That's when things could get really interesting. The 2028 Bitcoin halving, combined with strong political tailwinds coming out of the Trump administration, could send the price of Bitcoin skyrocketing. A lot has to go right, of course, but there's a good chance that Bitcoin investors will have reason to celebrate in 2028.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,578!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,628!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 19, 2026.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.