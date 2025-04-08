Where Weyerhaeuser Stands With Analysts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Weyerhaeuser, presenting an average target of $34.25, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This current average has decreased by 7.43% from the previous average price target of $37.00.

The standing of Weyerhaeuser among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Hong Zhang |JP Morgan |Announces |Overweight | $31.00|- | |Matthew McKellar |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $36.00|$36.00 | |Anthony Pettinari |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $35.00|$38.00 | |Hamir Patel |CIBC |Announces |Outperformer | $35.00|- |

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Weyerhaeuser. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Weyerhaeuser compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Weyerhaeuser's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser ranks among the world's largest forest product companies. Following the 2016 sale of its pulp business to International Paper, Weyerhaeuser operates three business segments: timberlands, wood products, and real estate. Weyerhaeuser is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities. Earnings from its wood products segment are subject to federal income tax. Weyerhaeuser acquired fellow timber REIT Plum Creek in 2016.

Weyerhaeuser: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Weyerhaeuser's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.72%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Weyerhaeuser's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weyerhaeuser's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.82%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Weyerhaeuser's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, Weyerhaeuser adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

