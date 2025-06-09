Where Waste Management Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Waste Management (NYSE:WM) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Waste Management and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $255.56, accompanied by a high estimate of $277.00 and a low estimate of $229.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.63% from the previous average price target of $235.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Waste Management is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rob Wertheimer Melius Research Announces Buy $263.00 - Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $277.00 $225.00 Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Raises Buy $271.00 $260.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $229.00 $227.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Neutral $245.00 $235.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $250.00 $240.00 Wesley Brooks HSBC Raises Buy $265.00 $210.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $240.00 $230.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $260.00 $255.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Waste Management. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Waste Management. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Waste Management compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Waste Management compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Waste Management's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Waste Management's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Waste Management analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Waste Management

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating 263 active landfills and about 332 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and medical end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

A Deep Dive into Waste Management's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Waste Management's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.65% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Waste Management's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.58% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waste Management's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waste Management's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.43%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Waste Management's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.76. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WM

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Melius Research Initiates Coverage On Buy May 2025 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight May 2025 Seaport Global Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for WM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.