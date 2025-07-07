Where Warner Music Gr Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Warner Music Gr (NASDAQ:WMG) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $32.78, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. A decline of 6.34% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Warner Music Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexia Quadrani JP Morgan Raises Overweight $33.00 $32.00 Ian Moore Bernstein Raises Outperform $34.00 $32.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Lowers Buy $34.00 $35.00 Stephen Laszczyk Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $28.00 $35.00 Batya Levi UBS Lowers Buy $38.00 $41.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Buy $37.00 $40.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $32.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $31.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $32.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Warner Music Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Warner Music Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Warner Music Gr compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Warner Music Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Warner Music Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Warner Music Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Warner Music Gr analyst ratings.

Discovering Warner Music Gr: A Closer Look

Warner Music is the third-largest of the three major record companies. Recorded music accounts for most of the firm's revenue, with the segment housing notable record labels including Atlantic Records, Warner Records, Elektra Records. Some of the most successful current artists signed to record deals with Warner include Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, and Dua Lipa. Warner's remaining revenue comes from its publishing business, where Warner Chappell represents more than 180,000 songwriters and composers, some of whom are also Warner recording artists but many of whom are not recording artists or are attached to other labels. Warner Chappell controls more than 1 million musical compositions. Access Industries controls 98% of Warner's voting rights, while holding a 72% economic interest.

Warner Music Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Warner Music Gr's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.67% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Warner Music Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Warner Music Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.47% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Warner Music Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.38%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 8.03.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

