Where Veterans Are Buying the Most Homes – 2024 Study

Through their service, veterans earn certain benefits for home buying not available to the general population, including special loans facilitated by the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA). These VA loans can enable prior service members to purchase homes more easily than with a conventional or even FHA loan – often with a 0% down payment.

With these benefits in mind, SmartAsset ranked the 40 largest metro areas based on demand among veteran homebuyers, using the most recently available mortgage data.

Key Findings

Veterans are buying homes in the Virginia Beach metro at almost double or more the rate than any other metro. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News ranked first both for the rate at which veterans are buying homes and for the raw number. A total of 11,392 VA loans were issued in 2023 alone.

Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News ranked first both for the rate at which veterans are buying homes and for the raw number. A total of 11,392 VA loans were issued in 2023 alone. In general, veterans prefer mid-Atlantic and income-tax-free states. Four of the top five metro areas are in states that charge no income taxes to individuals (Texas, Florida and Nevada), giving veterans a boost on their income. The rest of the top 10 shows a heavy preference for mid-Atlantic states, including Virginia Beach, Washington D.C., Raleigh-Cary and Baltimore metro areas.

Four of the top five metro areas are in states that charge no income taxes to individuals (Texas, Florida and Nevada), giving veterans a boost on their income. The rest of the top 10 shows a heavy preference for mid-Atlantic states, including Virginia Beach, Washington D.C., Raleigh-Cary and Baltimore metro areas. Veterans are paying the lowest interest rates in these Texas areas. The San Antonio and Austin metros saw the lowest rates on veteran mortgages issued in 2023, at 5.75% and 5.88%, respectively. San Antonio ranked second overall for where veterans are buying homes fastest, while Austin was 18th. The median interest rate on VA loans in the 40 largest metro areas was 6.25%.

The San Antonio and Austin metros saw the lowest rates on veteran mortgages issued in 2023, at 5.75% and 5.88%, respectively. San Antonio ranked second overall for where veterans are buying homes fastest, while Austin was 18th. The median interest rate on VA loans in the 40 largest metro areas was 6.25%. Despite its history as a military city, veterans only purchased 54 total homes in the San Francisco metro. This puts San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley in last place overall. However, it ranks first in two metrics: The highest property values purchased by veterans ($1.13 million) as well as the highest incomes among new veteran homeowners ($214,000).

Top 10 Metro Areas Where Veterans Are Buying Homes Fastest

Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

VA loans issued per capita: 0.0063

Number of VA loans issued: 11,392

Total population: 1,808,102

Median interest rate on VA loans: 6.25%

Median property value: $345,000

Median veteran-homebuyer income: $97,000

San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

VA loans issued per capita: 0.0036

Number of VA loans issued: 9,526

Total population: 2,655,342

Median interest rate on VA loans: 5.75%

Median property value: $345,000

Median veteran-homebuyer income: $108,000

Jacksonville, FL

VA loans issued per capita: 0.0035

Number of VA loans issued: 5,880

Total population: 1,675,668

Median interest rate on VA loans: 6.00%

Median property value: $365,000

Median veteran-homebuyer income: $98,000

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

VA loans issued per capita: 0.0019

Number of VA loans issued: 6,263

Total population: 3,290,730

Median interest rate on VA loans: 6.13%

Median property value: $405,000

Median veteran-homebuyer income: $108,000

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

VA loans issued per capita: 0.0018

Number of VA loans issued: 4,285

Total population: 2,322,985

Median interest rate on VA loans: 5.99%

Median property value: $435,000

Median veteran-homebuyer income: $105,000

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

VA loans issued per capita: 0.0015

Number of VA loans issued: 9,876

Total population: 6,373,829

Median interest rate on VA loans: 6.07%

Median property value: $565,000

Median veteran-homebuyer income: $154,000

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

VA loans issued per capita: 0.0014

Number of VA loans issued: 7,007

Total population: 5,015,678

Median interest rate on VA loans: 6.00%

Median property value: $435,000

Median veteran-homebuyer income: $105,000

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

VA loans issued per capita: 0.0013

Number of VA loans issued: 8,329

Total population: 6,222,908

Median interest rate on VA loans: 6.25%

Median property value: $385,000

Median veteran-homebuyer income: $101,000

Raleigh-Cary, NC

VA loans issued per capita: 0.0013

Number of VA loans issued: 1,968

Total population: 1,484,338

Median interest rate on VA loans: 6.13%

Median property value: $405,000

Median veteran-homebuyer income: $109,000

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

VA loans issued per capita: 0.0013

Number of VA loans issued: 3,617

Total population: 2,835,672

Median interest rate on VA loans: 6.25%

Median property value: $435,000

Median veteran-homebuyer income: $128,000

Data and Methodology

To find where veterans are buying the most homes, SmartAsset reviewed Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data for 2023. Specifically, the number of originated VA loans was considered, relative to the size of the local population in the same metro area as according to 2022 U.S. Census Bureau data. The median income of new associated veteran homeowners, as well as subject property value and interest rates, were also considered.

